Oswego County partners with SUNY Upstate to provide COVID-19 testing at CiTi BOCES
MEXICO, N.Y. – A mobile drive-thru testing unit is coming to Oswego County next week.
Oswego County and SUNY Upstate Medical University are partnering on drive-thru testing for Oswego County residents. The mobile testing unit will be located at the CiTi BOCES site in the town of Mexico, 179 county Route 64, on Wednesday and Thursday (May 27 and 28), from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the mobile unit is a great opportunity for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to be tested.
“We are working to schedule more dates in the coming weeks; however, lab capacity is an issue right now with increased testing across the state, so we are waiting to confirm additional testing,” Huang said, adding officials are thankful that SUNY Upstate is able to bring this service to Oswego County.
Upstate t re-purposed its mammography screening mobile unit to temporarily conduct COVID-19 testing. Officials said antibody testing is not available at this site.
Health care workers plan to conduct 100 tests each day at no cost to the patient. Individuals do not need to have symptoms to be tested at the site.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling SUNY Upstate's health care line at 315-464-2582 and pressing option 0 when prompted. Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when calling.
County residents are asked to continue monitoring www.oswegocounty.com and www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid for additional dates and locations as they are confirmed with SUNY Upstate.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline will be closed on Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Callers, however, will be able to leave a message.
Following the Memorial Day holiday, the hotline will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
