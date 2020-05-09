County students honored by SUNY Canton for exceptional service, character, leadership

CANTON — Two Oswego County natives studying at SUNY Canton were honored this week with awards for exceptional students.
Benjamin E. Muckey, a senior in SUNY Canton’s law enforcement leadership program from Oswego, received the Sister Bethany Fitzgerald Sustainability Award.
Lindsey M. Prye, a sophomore in SUNY Canton’s applied psychology program from Pulaski, received the Heritage Award and Pillars of Character Award.
“Annual traditions continue at SUNY Canton despite COVID-19 stay-at-home directives and remote learning,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish in recognizing winners during the virtual Student Specialty Awards Ceremony.
“You join a long line of student leaders, philanthropists and humanitarians doing great work across the campus and in your communities,” Bish said. “You deserve to be very proud of your accomplishments.”
Sister Bethany Fitzgerald, S.S.J., Sustainability Award
Muckey’s award is named for Sister Bethany, a life long upstate New Yorkers and a member of the religious Sisters of St. Joseph out of Watertown. She served as a campus minister for both SUNY Canton and St. Thomas More Newman Center. As an ardent supporter of a sustainable lifestyle, she endlessly labored to raise awareness of sustainability in the community, stressing all that we need to be good stewards of our planet Earth. This award is an extension of those efforts and recognizes students who have maintained a minimum GPA of 2.50 and have demonstrated, by action, the importance of being good stewards of the Earth. This award is given out annually at the Student Specialty Awards Ceremony.
Heritage Award
The first of Prye’s two awards is the Heritage Award, given to students who have demonstrated they have earned the campus’ respect for their academic performance by having a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher and demonstrated leadership skills.
Pillars of Character Award
Prye also was a winner of the Pillar of Character award, for students who exemplify the pillars of good character in the SUNY Canton campus creed (honesty, respectfulness, responsibility, fairness, citizenship, caring).
