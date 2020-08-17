The following is public information released by local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
Police: Man beat, pulled victim from car
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pennellville man with a litany of offenses after an incident in which he allegedly pulled a victim from their car at a stop sign.
Joshua R. Devo, 29, of 744 County Route 10, Lot 62, Pennellville, wtih second-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt, on Aug. 15.
According to police, Devo allegedly broke into the victim’s vehicle by reaching through the open window to unlock the door while the victim was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of County Route 12 and Peter Scott Road in Phoenix. Devo then allegedly “struck the victim in the face multiple times and pushed them out of the vehicle, causing injury.”
Police said the victim had been under an active order protection which Devo violated through his actions. Devo was held pending arraignment in Oswego County consolidated court.
Following imprisonment complaint, deputies pursue, charge Sandy Creek man
SANDY CREEK — A man is facing numerous charges in connection to an alleged false imprisonment and police chase that deputies say occurred Sunday.
Richard A. Denny, 38, of 1927 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, failure to obey a police officer and multiple traffic violations, on Aug. 16.
Officials from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office say they were tipped off to a “victim being held against their will” and once locating Denny, the man took off west on County Route 13 in the town of Albion. Police ended the pursuit on Ouderkirk Road, officials said, where Denny was arrested.
AUO, other charges
Deputies charged Gary L. Stacy Jr., 42, of 454 O’Connor Road, Oswego, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operation of a motor vehicle with no interlock device Aug. 7 following an investigation of a motor vehicle accident from July 12.
Unauthorized use
Fulton-based state police charged Brittainy A. Parker, 28, of Oswego, and Andrew G. Janaro, 20, of Central Square, with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, in the city of Oswego on Aug. 10.
Assault
Pulaski-based state troopers charged Trevion K. Hale, 20, of Fort Drum, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, in the town of Richland on Aug. 13.
DWI, other charges
Hastings-based state troopers charged Joshua A. Wright, 40, of Boonville, with driving while intoxicated in the town of Hastings on Aug. 16.
Hastings-based state troopers charged Jessica A. Nieves, 37, of West Monroe, with driving while intoxicated in the town of West Monroe on Aug. 12.
Fulton-based state police charged Shawn M. Riddell, 26, of Hannibal, with driving while intoxicated in the town of Schroeppel on Aug. 16.
Fulton-based state police charged Johnathan P. Becker, 40, of Mexico, with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an interlock device in the city of Fulton on Aug. 15.
Warrants
Deputies apprehended Jessica L. Vasquez, 32, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, on a felony bench warrant issued out of the Oswego County Probation Department on Aug. 8.
Deputies apprehended Jeremy R. Ware, 35, of 108 Fifth Ave., Apt. A, Oswego, on a bench warrant issued out of the Oswego County Probation Department on Aug. 9.
Deputies apprehended Chad K. Huber, 38, of 106 Onlin Drive, Fulton, on three separate warrants issued out of Oswego City Court.
Petit larceny
Deputies charged Candy L. Manwaring, 57, of 445 Myers Road, Oswego, with petit larceny and three counts of allegedly issuing a bad check on Aug. 9.
Pulaski-based state troopers charged Jammie H. Brennan, 59, of Sandy Creek, with petit larceny in the town of Sandy Creek on Aug. 16.
Pulaski-based state troopers charged Kelli E. Barker, 29, of Mexico, with petit larceny iun the town of Mexico on Aug. 15.
Criminal mischief, other charges
Deputies charged Robert J. Martin, 39, of 1480 County Route 4, Fulton, with fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly disabling equipment to prevent an emergency call during a domestic dispute in the town of Palermo on Aug. 10.
Fulton-based state police charged Kenneth E. Green, 57, of Central Square, with second-degree criminal mischief in the town of Palermo on Aug. 12.
Deputies charged Randall H. Muir III, 23, of 38 Sundown Road, Apt. 8, Fulton, with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing following an alleged domestic dispute that began in a residence and moved to a motor vehicle. Muir allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck with both hands, causing them to almost lose consciousness. When the incident continued to the motor vehicle, Muir then allegedly struck the victim and the windshield, causing it to break.
