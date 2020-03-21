County officials say state’s Saturday morning announcement is not accurate
OSWEGO — Oswego County officials say there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Saturday morning press briefing identifying the county as one of two with new cases.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, in a late morning press release said as of 11: 58 a.m. March 21, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oswego County.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the first positive Oswego County case of COVID-19 during what is now a daily press conference in Albany. County officials, however, say the state Department of Health is still reporting there are no confirmed positive cases in Oswego County among the 69 tested as of Friday evening.
County officials said they believe the error is related to yesterday's confusion over the positive test in Hastings-on-Hudson. County Administrator Phil Church says the county has requested a correction through Gov. Cuomo's regional rep.
On Friday, county officials told The Palladium-Times a positive case from Hastings-on-Hudson, a village in Westchester County, was incorrectly attributed to the town of Hastings in Oswego County.Weatherup said Saturday the two cases that were attributed to Oswego County in Cuomo’s news conference “are believed to be cases in Hastings-on-Hudson,” not Oswego County.
County officials say the Oswego County Health Department will make an announcement when COVID-19 isconfirmed in Oswego County.
Further updates will be provided as information become available.
For more information on COVID-10, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or oswegocounty.com. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
