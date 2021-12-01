OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday that 464 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous week.
That brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 14,824.
Currently, there are 566 active positive cases. Three more COVID-19-related deaths were also announced.
“Unfortunately, we have lost three more residents to this virus,” said Huang. “Our condolences go out to their loved ones.”
There were an additional 34 Oswego County residents hospitalized between Nov. 21-27, according to this week’s hospitalization report. The age distribution of these new patients is: 0% aged 0 to 18 years; 17.65% aged 19-45; 47.06% aged 46-64 years; and 35.29% 65 and older.
“The ongoing spread of the virus puts those who are not vaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, at a higher risk of contracting the disease and developing severe cases,” said Huang. “We all must do our part to protect our families and communities. If you are eligible for the vaccine, please get your shot; and follow safety measures such as wearing a mask in indoor spaces and washing your hands frequently.”
The previous week’s COVID-19 report from the county health department listed 559 new positive cases and 634 active cases.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the Oswego County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.
The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
Today, Dec. 1, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1-5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5-5:30 p.m. only.
The clinic will include first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters. Those eligible for a booster must register in advance.
A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Advanced registration is required for a booster.
Walk-ins are welcome; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 and older. Children ages 5-11 can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.
The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those ages 5 and older. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and older. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends people ages 50 to 64 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines should get a booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of underlying medical conditions. The agency also stated that those ages 18 to 49 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines may get the booster shot if they choose to.
The CDC continues to recommend that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot two months after their initial shot.
