OSWEGO — Nearly 15 months after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Oswego County the state of emergency issued in response to the pandemic has been lifted.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, made the announcement at the county Legislature meeting Thursday night to cheers from fellow lawmakers and county officials.
“As chief executive of Oswego County, I do hereby rescind and repeal the state of emergency proclamation and any and all emergency orders issued by me under New York state executive law,” Weatherup said to a rousing applause from fellow legislators Thursday night.
Weatherup first announced the state of emergency March 15, 2020 in order to swiftly mobilize necessary resources in response to the novel coronavirus’ ever-growing presence in the county at the time. The end of the state of emergency puts an end to all the executive orders Weatherup declared under the emergency declaration.
County officials said the decisions to rescind the emergency declaration was largely linked to the growing number of vaccinations and reduced number of new virus cases in recent weeks.
“Vaccination is the key to getting our communities back to normal,” Weatherup said in a Friday statement. “If you are eligible and you have not had your vaccine yet, please make arrangements to be vaccinated.”
According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of the latest June 11 report only 31 residents are infected by COVID-19, this is down from a peak of more than 1,300 cases in January.
While Oswego County is no longer in its emergency state, the state of New York is still in its state of emergency brought on by pandemic.
State Republican leaders this week proposed legislation that would end the state of emergency Gov. Andrew Cuomo enacted on March 3, 2020. The Republican attempts to end the state of emergency have been met with opposition from Democrats.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, on Friday said Republicans would continue to work diligently “to restore the legislature to its rightful place as a co-equal branch” of state government.
“Enough is enough – the state of emergency must come to an end and we must restore order to fully advance our recovery,” Barclay said.
During a state of emergency, the Oswego County Legislature chairman has the ability to enact orders, statutes and more in an attempt to mediate the damage done by an emergency that inhibits the community’s ability to operate normally. Putting an end to the state of emergency would require similar decisions be made by county legislators.
For information about the COVID-19 vaccine and to register for a vaccination clinic, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.