OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday that 706 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous week.
This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 15,530.
Currently, there are 739 active positive cases. Five more COVID-19-related deaths were also announced.
“Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see,” Huang said. “Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of these people.”
He noted that this week’s new positive case count is a new high in recent months. “In addition to this increase in cases, we’ve seen more vulnerable residents hospitalized and dying in recent weeks,” Huang said. “Our health care system is under stress, and our community remains at a high level of virus transmission.
“Unvaccinated and not-fully-vaccinated residents continue to be at a high risk of getting the infection,” he continued. “I encourage all eligible residents to get fully vaccinated. Follow isolation and quarantine instructions. In planning your holiday gatherings, please make sure our vulnerable residents are protected.”
According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 26 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4.
The age distribution of these 26 new patients is: 7.69% ages 18 and under; 11.54% ages 19-45 years; 30.77% ages 46-64 years; and 50% ages 65 and older.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the Oswego County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.
The Oswego County Health Department will not hold its COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. The schedule will resume next week at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
On Dec. 15, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1-5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5-5:30 p.m. only.
The clinic will include first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters.
A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
Walk-ins are welcome for all first and second vaccinations; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. Advanced registration is required for all booster shots. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 and older. Children ages 5-11 can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies, or their health care provider.
The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those ages 5 and older. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those ages 18 years and older. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that Oswego County continues to have a high community transmission level according to the CDC. “If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is time to get your shot, not only to protect yourself, but your family and friends, and your community as well,” he said.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
