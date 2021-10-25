OSWEGO TOWN — After nearly a month of interrupted travel, local commuters can travel along county Route 7 in its entirety following the completion of a bridge repair project this week.
Since Sept. 20, the project to replace the small bridge in Oswego Town over Rice Creek between Gardenier and Thompson roads has been under construction. Over the past month-plus, the construction has forced motorists to use alternative routes through the town, according to town personnel.
The bridge has been a staple for commuters throughout the community for decades since it was first built in 1954. However, as early as June 2019 the bridge was flagged for “poor status,” according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).
Marie Schadt, D-Minetto told The Palladium-Times Friday that highway department leaders wanted to complete the repairs before winter weather hit. She said the project was necessary to preserve the “vital” roadway.
Schadt noted the bridge suffered from “structural wear” since it was last repaired decades ago, and in recent years reached a point of concern for county leaders.
“The bridge was replaced with used material over 25 years ago and served us well until the recent failure,” Schadt said.
According to county Highway Department Supervisor Shawn Walker, county personnel finished replacing the bridge’s main structural components, guardrails, decking and paving earlier this week to complete a majority of the project ahead of schedule.
“We had four guys working on (the bridge) continuously and had the beams pre-cut and ready to go,” Walker said about the swift project completion. However, he noted the bridge still needs minor finishing paint in the coming weeks to wrap up the project. The project was initially projected to take several weeks and be completed in late October or early November, according to Oswego Town officials. In the end, the project was completed in roughly a month, something that drew praise from county leaders.
“As a committee member of Infrastructure I am so proud of Oswego County’s highway crew. Not only are they highly skilled, they completed this fantastic job in record time,” Schadt said. “My sincere thanks to Oswego County Highway Department.”
Walker chimed in as well, highlighting how the department has a group of four or five people that do “great work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.