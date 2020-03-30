Cases have now been found in nine Oswego County municipalities
OSWEGO — County officials over the weekend reversed course on an unpopular policy of not sharing the location of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite significant pressure from the public, county officials until this weekend had refused to share the location of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend county officials said a “breach of privacy” and a violation of “public health emergency protocols” led the county to identify the municipalities in which individuals who have tested positive reside.
Community members over the past week repeatedly called for the county to release the locations of positive tests, but officials cited personal privacy concerns and the federal Health Insurance and Portability and Accountability Act, better known as HIPAA, as reasons not to release such information.
Many counties in New York, including neighboring Onondaga County, have been releasing more detailed information and maps showing the towns, villages and cities in which confirmed cases of COVID-19 are located.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said in a statement Saturday under the advice of medical professionals and in the interest of protecting privacy, the county had done its best to resist public pressure to release the locations of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the “breach” changed the environment officials must operate in, and officials then identified the municipalities in which positive tests have occurred.
“To date, positive cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego as well as the towns of Constantia, Hastings, Richland, Schroeppel and West Monroe,” Huang said Saturday, adding “it is important to understand that this virus is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated.”
County officials added the town of Palermo to the list on Sunday, and Scriba on Monday afternoon.
Though not explicitly stated by county officials, the move appears to be related to the mayors of Oswego and Fulton announcing in the preceding days that some of the new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were located within the county’s two cities.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Saturday in a virtual press conference the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Port City. Barlow’s announcement came a day after Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a similar announcement on Facebook.
Barlow felt compelled to share the information with city residents, he said, adding “transparency is important.”
“Government should always be transparent, especially during emergencies —especially when it involves public health — so I will continue to update my constituents on the number of cases in our community,” Barlow said Saturday.
Though the locations of individuals with COVID-19 had not previously been released, Weatherup assured residents the county health department is “following the proper medical procedures to isolate, monitor and assist infected individuals.”
“The health department works closely with patients to identify and notify those who have been in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 to make sure they are quarantined and are tested or treated if needed,” the chairman said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oswego County has doubled in the last several days, reaching 17 on Monday. Officials say the virus is now being transmitted from person-to-person within the local community, a change from early cases which all appeared to be related to travel outside the county.
“COVID-19 has come to Oswego County and is across central New York,” Huang said. “It’s no longer simply a travel-related issue, it is also being transmitted in the community.”
More than 370 individuals in Oswego County have now been tested for the coronavirus, with 280 results coming back negative. The results of roughly 75 tests are still pending, according to county officials.
Huang and other health officials have continually said it’s important to following social distancing and other guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Health officials are urging people to do the following:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes.
• Keep six feet from other people.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Any COVID-19 related questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
