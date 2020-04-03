PULASKI — County health officials say an employee at Kinney Drugs in Pulaski may have exposed customers to COVID-19 last week.
The Oswego County Health Department announced Thursday an investigation into a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of Kinney’s pharmacy in Pulaski. Health officials say individuals who visited the store, located at 3873 Rome Rd., on March 26 after 9 a.m. may have been exposed to the virus.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said anyone who visited the store after 9 a.m. last Thursday should watch for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness for 14 days, which would end April 9.
Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said the location of the confirmed COVID-19 case was made public because the county investigation indicated there is a possibility members of the public were exposed.
“We must balance public safety with protecting the privacy of infected individuals who have done nothing wrong,” Weatherup said. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that others may have become infected, and this is consistent with procedures followed by our neighboring counties.”
The county Health Department said officials are working closely with the state Department of Health (DOH) on the investigation. County health officials are reaching out to all known contacts of the infected individual.
Health officials say people experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider from home or the county Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Individuals experiencing symptoms should not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless the symptoms are life threatening.
Kinney Drugs spokesperson Judith R. Cowden said the company is doing everything it can to protect its employees and customers.
“We have been cleaning and sanitizing our stores according to CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Cowden said. “We are in close contact with the Oswego County Health Department and continue to follow their guidance and all guidance of the CDC.”
Oswego County officials have continually said it is imperative to practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“This disease is everywhere,” Weatherup said. “It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive, or how many people in the next town over have tested positive. It doesn’t matter where you live or how old you are. If you don’t social distance, it will spread.”
Huang said social distancing would help reduce the spread of the virus and limit individuals’ chances of exposure. He said it’s “crucial” to follow the following measures:
- Stay home as much as possible. Minimize shopping trips.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
