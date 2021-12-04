OSWEGO — County legislators approved a measure to enact the second local law of the year this week, clearing the way for legislators to give their final say on it in during their next full meeting.
The Oswego County Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee, in lieu of the Nov. 10 public hearing related to the measure, motioned Monday to adopt the law establishing the Office of the Oswego County Public Defender as soon as next year. However, prior to its full implementation, the full legislature still has to vote on the new law.
The office, if approved by the full legislature during its next meeting, would provide improved legal representation and services to indigent residents involved in criminal court, Oswego County Administrator Phil Church said.
“Counties, in general, are moving away from the assigned counsel model and establishing public defender offices,” Church said. “The county has been considering this move for a number of years, and the State, through control of its funding streams, is encouraging the public defender model statewide.”
According to county documents, the office would be led by a local public defender, an appointed individual admitted to practice in New York. The position holds a two-year term and their responsibilities would entail “acting as a representative of the County of Oswego in the provision of legal services to the indigent of the County,” the document reads.
Church said the new office would be funded through Oswego County’s allocation from the statewide Hurrell-Harring settlement. The settlement stems from a 2014 state appeals court ruling of Hurrell-Harring, et al. v. State of New York related to legal representation issues in several counties throughout the state.
The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) in 2007 filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of 20 criminal defendants to win them legal representation by way of public defenders. Onondaga, Ontario, Schuyler, Suffolk and Washington counties were specified as areas of focus.
According to the NYCLU, the lawsuit followed a report by the Commission on the Future of Indigent Defense Services, which claimed that the state failed to provide adequate support for the public defense system and threatened a constitutional right of accused parties in court.
While Oswego County was not one of the counties specified in the case, Church said the county, as well as many others, still received funding from the state to improve its indigent services.
“A few years ago the state was sued over inadequate representation of indigent persons in a handful of counties. The resulting settlement required the state to provide enhanced funding to counties to improve indigent legal representation,” he said. “With that money available to Oswego County, we can establish the Public Defender’s Office with no local cost to county taxpayers.”
According to Sara Davis, Oswego County Assigned Counsel Plan administrator, the county has received roughly $9.5 million from the settlement since payments to the county started back in 2018.
He said in the county’s current arraignment procedure, when an indigent resident is involved in criminal or family court matters, the county provides representation through Assigned Counsel Plan (ACP) to represent eligible individuals. He noted that the costs of this were paid for by county taxpayers and state grants.
Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, said Thursday that the office, if established, would not “go zero to 100” at the start, but instead take a gradual approach — initially focusing primarily on the cities of Oswego and Fulton — to ensure proper staffing.
“This is a brand new office and with it you have to establish employees and the whole thing. What they need to do is go through a hiring process to hire for them, it’s a specialized job,” he said. “There’s going to be some time to find these individuals and actually establish the office as set forth with the budget and the positions.”
Despite this, Wilbur lauded the benefits this new office would give the county and its residence.
“We have great lawyers here who care about their work and about our county,” he said. “They truly understand what they do here and from the Hurrell-Harring lawsuit that came down, we have a responsibility to make sure we have representation for everybody when it comes to that. Whether we like it or not, that’s our responsibility.”
Legislator Tom Drumm, D-Oswego, echoed Wilbur’s thoughts. He said that the county was getting the office off the ground “the right way.”
“I think public defenders do good work for people who don’t have necessarily the resources to be able to take on the legal fees that come with representation in court,” Drumm said. “I think it’s a good thing. ... While the funding is there, I think we should use it for that and the game plan is a good one.”
Legislator David Holst, R-Amboy, who chairs the committee, said that while the office would start out slowly, as to ensure proper staffing, he noted, “all-in-all it will work out” and be a great thing for the community.
The full Legislature is anticipated to vote on the local law during next final meeting scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9. The Oswego County Legislature meets in the Legislative Chambers, located at 46 E. Bridge St., in the city of Oswego.
