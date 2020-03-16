OSWEGO — County health officials are monitoring four individuals who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reported Monday the county Health Department was monitoring four people for possible exposure to the coronavirus. The four individuals are in voluntary, precautionary isolation and are being closely monitored by health department nursing staff, according to a county press release.
As of Monday afternoon there have not been any positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Oswego County, but multiple outlets reported the first positive case in neighboring Onondaga County.
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup declared a state of emergency on Sunday as a precautionary measure to slow or reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Weatherup said several departments of county government are working with community partners to prepare for the likelihood that coronavirus will spread to Oswego County.
Monday morning Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference in Albany providing an update on the situation across New York. The number of total confirmed cases rose to more than 950 as of Monday morning, more than double the 421 cases Cuomo reported on Friday.
Officials noted the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, and Weatherup said it’s important for people to use credible sources of information.
“It’s important to go to trusted sources, such as the public health department, New York State Department of Health, or the Centers for Disease Control for information,” he said. “There are inaccurate coronavirus tips circulating on social media and through email. Some of them claim to be from the World Health Organization, a friend of a trusted nurse, or a physician. The email may contain advice like ‘take a few sips of water every 15 minutes’ to kill the virus, and to check for the virus by holding your breath for 10 seconds. These types of bogus tips contain dangerous misinformation.”
Health officials advise people to take the following simple steps to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses:
-Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Get a flu shot.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Call your health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
