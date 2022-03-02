OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county.
To view a list of upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com and click on “For Local Information on COVID-19,” then click on the “Vaccines and Boosters” tab and scroll down to the calendar to click on the date and dose needed.
Appointments are required at certain clinics and are always preferred. Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics. Following is specific information on each clinic.
Today (March 2)
3:30-5:30 p.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Tuesday, March 8
2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.
Wednesday, March 9
3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Anyone 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a first or booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome
At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment can visit https://health.oswegocounty.com for a full listing of upcoming clinics or call 315-349-3330 for assistance.
Facemasks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.