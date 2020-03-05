OSWEGO — Oswego County officials are saying a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will infringe on the freedom of individual municipalities when it comes to local energy production.
The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday to oppose the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act. The law is designed to streamline the process for permitting large-scale renewable energy projects.
Under the act, the environmental review process would be consolidated into a single forum under the New York Department of Economic Development.
Legislators argued it would remove agency from towns and villages.
“Right now, there are communities with local laws and ordinances on the books that allow them to guide [energy] development in their own communities, but those would all be nullified and voided if this is adopted,” Oswego County Administrator Phil Church said. “Local communities would not be able to have a say, or provide any direction on energy development within their communities as they do now.”
The law could affect recreational activities like hunting, fishing and snowmobiling, Church said, and could lead to environmental issues including the example of clear-cutting portions of the Tug Hill Plateau forest for a windmill farm.
“A lot of people don’t think about how a windmill can contaminate anything. Windmills are full of oil and machinery and they do leak,” Church said. “There have been accidents where hundreds of gallons of lubricants have leaked out of windmills and into the water tables.”
Officials from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, when asked for a response to Church’s claims, said the proposal is a “practical solution” that “streamlines and updates an antiquated process designed for fossil fuels.”
“The new Siting Office will be equipped with the necessary expertise to apply standards and conditions to common types of renewable energy projects in a way that protects the environment, maximizes the economic and climate benefits of these projects, and clearly establishes appropriate forum for engagement with local communities and interested stakeholders,” NYSERDA officials told The Palladium-Times on Wednesday.
The state has the “unmatched ability” to garner resources from its agencies and provide the “robust capacity needed to maximize community benefits,” NYSERDA said.
Legislator Richard Kline, R-Pennellville, said there are similar concerns about a large solar farm project in the Cayuga County town of Sennett.
“That [Sennett solar farm] is going to stimulate a fight like you wouldn’t believe because already, in different parts of the country, they’re going ballistic about this — and they should,” Kline said. “My family farm goes back seven generations. Do I want to see the farm next to me put in a 3.5 million megawatt facility I have to look at?”
Legislator Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, said this is the latest in multiple efforts he’s witnessed by Albany to take control away from local municipalities and their respective governing bodies.
“It’s unacceptable. I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on,” Wilbur said. “It’s up to the localities to determine where these major scale projects are located.”
Legislator Ralph Stacy Jr., R-Fulton, added that it’s important to protect the authority of local governments and described the Legislature’s resistance to what he sees as state interference in stark terms.
“The biggest underlying thing here — and I’m glad everybody has taken notice of it — is the damage it could have to home rule,” Stacy said, referencing the right of towns and villages to control their own zoning and development. “Home rule is the only thing local municipalities have as a check and balance against the state that could, quite frankly, become tyrannical. This is the first step to stand up and say, ‘You know what? You’re done. We are the people. We are in charge. We elect you, we put you in charge just like the people who put us here.’ It’s time to let the people have their voice and keep their voice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.