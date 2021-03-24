County launches free, COVID-safe family activities during ‘Screen-Free Week’

COME OUT AND PLAY! — Screen-Free Week runs from Monday, March 29 to Saturday, April 3. It’s a great time for kids and families to disconnect from electronics and re-connect with each other and the great outdoors! Local organizations are providing free COVID-19-safe activities to give kids more chances to play, create, explore and imagine! For a full schedule, go to stfrancisfarm.org/screen-free-week-2021/. For details, find Screen-Free Week on Facebook at facebook.com/ScreenFreeWeekPulaski.