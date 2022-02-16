OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced Monday that an additional 667 residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous week. This includes positive results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests from Feb. 7-13.
Six more COVID-19-related deaths of county residents were reported by the state Department of Health this past week, bringing the total to 170.
“Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these people,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Each death is a painful setback in our efforts to fight this virus.”
Huang went on to say that, despite that report, “We’ve seen the seven-day accumulated case numbers drop drastically. This week’s number is roughly 31% of the peak we experienced five weeks ago, and 50% of the number we saw two weeks ago. Still, even though we’ve had this decrease, our rate of infection per 100,000 people remains higher than many of our surrounding counties.”
He also said that this past week was the first time “we’ve seen those who are vaccinated but overdue for a booster account for more than 50% of hospitalizations.”
According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe SARS-CoV-2-associated outcomes, including those caused by the Delta variant and the now-dominant Omicron variant. A recent study was conducted which shows that having up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations is critical to protect against serious infection and hospitalization.
“We are pleased to see that close to 1,000 residents got their booster doses last week,” said Huang. “Health staff at local pharmacies, health care providers’ offices and our own health department continue to administer primary and booster doses. I encourage residents to continue to get vaccinated and boosted if you are eligible.”
The following data shows a day-by-day breakdown of testing conducted Feb. 7-13:
Data collected Feb. 13:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 263
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 41
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.59%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 7
Data collected Feb. 12:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 38
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 45
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.81%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 5
Data collected Feb. 11:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 746
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 78
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.46%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 8
Data collected Feb. 10:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 697
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 68
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 9.76%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 14
Data collected Feb. 9:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 875
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 108
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 12.34%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 26
Data collected Feb. 8:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 755
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 105
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.91%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 38
Data collected Feb. 7:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 591
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 68
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.51%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 56
An additional 24 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
The age distribution of the 24 new patients is: 16.67% ages 18 and younger; 20.83% ages 19-45; 33.33% ages 46-64; and 29.17% ages 65 and older.
Of the 24 new hospitalized individuals, 16.67% were fully vaccinated with a booster shot or third dose, while 58.33% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 25.00% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
As of Feb. 14, 39,360 Oswego County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A vaccination clinic will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone 12 and older, and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its booster dose to anyone 18 and older.
A clinic is scheduled at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Pediatric first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to children ages 5-11, along with first, second and booster doses of the same vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com for details and a full list of upcoming clinics.
Facemasks are required at all healthcare settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the county’s vaccination clinics.
At-home test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
To report a positive at-home COVID-19 test, an exposure, or to request paperwork, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com. Test results obtained from, or performed by, doctor’s offices, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, schools and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to personally notify any close contacts as soon as they know their result. The close contact should visit New York State’s “Approach to Isolation and Quarantine” website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov to see if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If the contact meets the criteria for quarantine, they should report the exposure on the health department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
