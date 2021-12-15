OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday that 650 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 16,180.
Currently, there are 887 active positive cases.
“Looking at these new case counts from the last seven days shows that COVID-19 activity remains high in Oswego County,” said Huang. “This exerts a tremendous amount of stress on the local health care system.”
According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 22 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Dec. 5-11. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.
