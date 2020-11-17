Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Rain showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.