County announces 2 dead of COVID-19

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department has announced the first deaths of Oswego County residents due to COVID-19.
In a press release, county officials said they were informed Tuesday morning that two adults who reside in Oswego County had died of COVID-19 while being treated at a hospital in a neighboring county. Officials did not immediately provide more information on the patients or circumstances surrounding the deaths “out of respect for the families’ privacy.”
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these patients,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “While we have anticipated and prepared for the spread of coronavirus to our county, the deaths are an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this disease, and something that we never wanted to see.”
Weatherup emphasized social distancing is the most important thing people can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, COVID-19 will continue to spread in our county.”
As of 9:30 a.m., Oswego County reported a total of 732 COVID-19 tests taken countywide with 34 positive cases since the outbreak began. Eighty-one people are in precautionary quarantine, with 94 people in mandatory isolation or quarantine, according to Oswego County statistics. Additionally, 16 people who tested positive have recovered, officials said.
The past 24 hours have been the deadliest in New York state since the outbreak started, with more than 730 deaths. A total of 5,489 people have died in New York of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.