OSWGEO — Oswego County is continuing to enact measures combating the effects of the COVID-19 state shutdown on local business and individuals.
The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles is closed until further notice, upon an executive order over the weekend from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
While offices are closed, all in-office reservations, schedule road tests and salvage vehicle appointments are cancelled, according to Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus.
Any driver license, non-driver ID or registration set to expire on or after March 1, 2020, will be extended until further notice, according to a release from the county clerk’s office.
“I support the governor’s decision to shutter DMVs during this extraordinary time in history to keep people safe and stop the spread of this virus,” Backus said. “Last week, county DMV staff demonstrated profound professionalism and dedication promoting social distancing while continuing to do their jobs.”
Last week, Backus called on the governor to extend license and registration deadlines; those deadlines were extended via the governor’s executive order.
The Oswego County Health Department is asking local retailers for the right of first refusal when it comes to personal protection items, while Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) has put together an emergency relief program for small businesses.
The county health department is looking to stock up on equipment for first responders and health care providers. They are seeking personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields, safety goggles, masks including N-95 and surgical masks, disposable gowns of all sizes, latex and nitrile gloves of all size and Tyvek suits of all sizes including hoods, booties and shoe covers. The county is also looking for cleaning and disinfecting supplies such as disinfecting wipes and sanitizer/cleaners in ready-to-use spray bottles or concentrate form, isopropyl alcohol (90 percent or higher), peroxide (7 percent or higher) and any size hand sanitizer, as well as items like thermometers and probe covers.
Retailers who can assist with supplying the items are asked to contact Kasey Chewning-Kulick at 315-349-3260 or at casey.chewing-kulick@oswegocounty.com.
The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (COIDA) and County of Oswego Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning have announced the availability of loans for small businesses with temporary financing during the pandemic.
An emergency loan fund of $500,0000 was allocated by COIDA and managed by Operation Oswego County to provide zero interest, 180-day loans to businesses with 50 employees or less with the goal to prevent staff reductions, allow businesses to continue operation, offset losses related to COVID-19 and help companies sponsor sick pay for workers.
Businesses are required to fill out an application and provide evidence of a loss in sales, income and/or cash flow within the last 60 days or into the foreseeable future. The application will be available at oswegocounty.org or by emailing ooc@oswegocounty.org.
Some small businesses may also apply or Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The loans help businesses meet the ordinary and necessary financial obligations they are struggling to fulfill as a result of the disaster.
Eligible small businesses can go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela to apply.
