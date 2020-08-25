OSWEGO — Port City councilors unanimously passed a $45 million budget for 2021 on Monday night, approving a city spending plan that holds property tax rates and other fees at the same level as the current fiscal year.
The $45,659,295 spending and revenue plan largely mirrors the 2020 budget, with a roughly $400,000 increase in spending driven by more than $500,000 in added obligations included in collective bargaining agreements. Property tax rates stay around $15.29 per $1,000 of assessed value under the plan, marking the second consecutive year without a tax increase following a 2.2 percent cut in 2019.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said a tax increase, despite the existing economic uncertainty, was never under consideration, noting it “would only worsen the situation” for city residents, small businesses and the local economy. Barlow' expressed gratitude to councilors for supporting his fifth proposed budget as mayor, and noted the plan continues the city's investments in infrastructure, equipment and other areas officials have focused on in recent years.
“Our 2021 budget positions city government to build on our success without raising the costs,” Barlow said following the budget's passage Monday.
The Oswego Common Council held a public hearing on the proposed budget Monday night at the Roy C. McCrobie building due to ongoing renovations at City Hall, but not a single resident chose to speak on the spending and revenue plan.
Since the mayor took office in 2016, Barlow said the city has implemented and followed a return-on-investment driven strategy in contrast to previous city leaderships' attempts at “penny pinching its way to prosperity.” Using that strategy, Barlow said officials have “turned the direction” of the community over a short time and with limited resources.
The 2021 spending and revenue plan provides the resources to sustain the city's “unprecedented momentum,” the mayor said, and puts the city in position for long-term success. Barlow said the city is in a “stable position financially” and well-positioned well to continue on the current forward trajectory.
Barlow highlighted several items throughout the budget process, including an additional $50,000 for both code enforcement and technology upgrades, and more than $60,000 for tourism initiatives that in part would cover the costs of providing entertainment to create a “vibrant downtown.”
General fund spending for 2021 is slated to increase to $34,011,621 compared to $33,615,421 in the current year, with projected revenues also increasing slightly, from $21,367,284 this year to $21,553,772 next year. The total proposed tax levy for 2021 is $12,457,849, a less than 2 percent increase from the $12,248,138 levy in the current year.
More than 90 percent of city spending is allocated to personnel costs, fringe benefits and contractual obligations. Roughly $9.3 million, or about 20 percent of the total city budget, is slated for police and firefighter personnel costs.
The total assessed value of property in the city is roughly $814.82 million, up a little more than 1.5 percent from the $801 million at the time the 2020 budget was approved.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, called the mayor's budget “truly amazing” to hold the line on taxes and continue to fund major initiatives during a time when the local, state and national economy is hurting. The 2021 spending plan. Corradino said, continues to provide the services and infrastructure improvements city residents have come to expect without raising costs, or using the city's reserves.
Corradino offered the only amendment to the spending plan on Monday night, a cost and revenue neutral change that set aside $10,000 for improvements to the city-owned Legend's Field Sports Complex. City officials in recent years have shifted funds from other accounts into a softball reserve fund in order to pay for lighting and field improvements at the facility, and Corradino said formalizing those expenses and setting the funds aside at the beginning of the year would prevent those mid-year money transfers.
“It's a small amount of money to invest,” Corradino said, adding the company managing the softball leagues and tournaments held at the facility had, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, planned a dozen tournaments for this year that would draw visitors to the area to spend money in hotels, restaurants and other businesses. “We'll get many more returns out of it."
Council Vice President Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, called the spending plan “fiscally sound,” and noted it maintains investments in the services residents depend on, including police, firefighters and code enforcement without increasing the burden on taxpayers.
City officials said there were numerous challenges involved in crafting a budget for the upcoming year, including the roughly $525,000 obligation in increased salaries spelled out in collective bargaining agreements. Barlow said the budget also takes into consideration what he called “an unstable economy” and anticipates prolonged negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just as city government faces challenges relating to the pandemic, our residents individually and collectively are being challenged,” Barlow said in his budget message earlier this month. “To raise taxes or increase fees on our constituents during a national pandemic should not be up for consideration and would only compound the negative effects the current situation has on our residents, small businesses and the local economy.”
Though the budget is crafted over the course of a couple months each summer, Barlow said “it's a year-round effort” and has been a major focus of city officials and department heads over the last five years.
The 2021 budget can be viewed in full on the city's website at https://www.oswegony.org/government/2021-proposed-city-budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.