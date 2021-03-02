Council tentatively OKs sewer rate reduction

OSWEGO — The second sewer rate cut in as many years is nearing reality after a city committee on Monday approved the revised fee schedule, just five years after residents filled City Hall to decry a sudden rate hike.
The city Administrative Services Committee unanimously approved Mayor Billy Barlow’s proposed sewer and water rates, which combined would shave $100 per year from residents’ bills. Barlow’s proposal, which cuts sewer rates for metered and flat rate users while slightly increasing water rates, would result in a total bill reduction of $100 per year.
“We’ve done a lot of work and a lot of upfront investment to get us to this point,” Barlow said Monday of the rate cut. “It’s been five years in the making.”
First unveiled in his 2021 State of the City Address earlier this year, Barlow’s proposal would cut the combined sewer and water rates by $100 a year, or $25 per quarterly billing period. The proposal follows a $200 rate cut for flat rate users approved in 2019, which came after the city council increased certain users’ bills by more than $200 annually, and all users’ rates by more than $150, during the final meeting of 2015.
Both flat rate users and metered users would see their total sewer and water costs decrease by $100 per year if the measure is approved by the full common council next week. Under the proposal, quarterly flat rate fees for water and sewer would move from $225 to $200, and metered users base rate would move from $205 to $180.
Councilor John Gosek Jr., R-5th Ward, said the $25 per quarter may not seem like a substantial sum to some, but “it really means a lot to people.” Gosek said water and sewer rates are among residents’ biggest complaints, and commended Barlow and his administration for their efforts to reduce costs.
Barlow cited a $10 million investment in the city’s wastewater treatment plants over the past five years, the completion of the nearly $60 million sewer separation project and $7 million in grant funding as the main drivers behind the rate reduction.
The city previously approved a $200 per year reduction for flat rate users in 2019, and Barlow at that time promised future relief for metered users. Barlow previously called the $200 rate reduction “perhaps one of (the city’s) biggest accomplishments to date,” and pointed out the city had come full circle since residents filled the council chambers during his first meeting as mayor to show their disdain for the rate hike.
