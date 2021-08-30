Council set to review Barlow's 2022 budget proposal

OSWEGO — Port City councilors are slated to review the mayor’s 2022 city budget proposal starting Monday, ahead of a planned Sept. 13 budget hearing and vote on the $46 million spending plan.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow unveiled the $46,173,948 spending plan last week, calling it a “responsible budget” that prioritizes the needs of the Port City community and its citizens. Under Barlow’s proposal, the city property tax rate would remain at the roughly $15.29 per $1,000 of assessed value of the current year.
If approved without changes, city taxpayers would be on the hook for roughly $1,529 per $100,000 of property value, excluding water, sewer and other fees.
In a budget message to councilors, Barlow said the return-on-investment driven strategy adopted by the city in recent years is paying dividends, and the 2022 budget continues a level of investment that will move the community forward, protect residents and make Oswego an attractive place to live and visit.
“Our strategy, decisions and approach to managing the city thus far have proven successful and we’ll continue the same course, using this budget as our platform,” the mayor said.
The mayor’s 2022 spending and revenue plan, Barlow’s six as mayor, does not utilize any of the city’s fund balance, or savings from prior budget years, to cover costs. Barlow said
the spending and revenue proposal also does not call for any increases.
Barlow on Friday said any amendment made by the council, if it increases the tax rate, should be offset with an equal or greater cut to ensure the budget stays even and no tax increase is required.
“We’ve worked hard the last few years to not increase taxes and to not use the reserves, and this budget continues that trend,” the mayor said. “So, any amendment that increases the budget without being offset by an even decrease somewhere else won’t be acceptable to me.”
Barlow said he expects minimal changes from the council, noting he’s worked with the majority of the councilors long enough to know what their expectations are and takes those into consideration while crafting the budget.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, who also chairs the city Budget Committee, called Barlow’s proposal “a pretty good budget,” and said a preliminary view of the spending plan did not reveal many opportunities for further cuts.
“It’s hard to improve upon a zero percent tax increase with no fund balance being used,” Corradino said. “It’s still early and I have more to look at, but at this point I haven’t seen anything that looks like it needs an amendment.”
The city in recent years has spent significant funds on deferred maintenance and equipment needs, Corradino said, but proper long-term planning and responsible spending has presently put the city on more solid financial footing. Corradino said the council’s goal in the budget review would be to ensure the citizens of Oswego are getting the services they expect, and the city’s infrastructure is maintained and improved.
“Of course, it would be nice to have a tax cut, but we have to be fiscally responsible,” Corradino said. “And we shouldn’t cut just to say we cut. We just need to use common sense and be prudent.”
The $46,173,958 spending proposal, if unchanged, would mark a roughly 1.1 percent spending increase from the current budget year. The total property tax levy under Barlow’s proposal would increase by almost 3 percent, from roughly $12.46 million to nearly $12.83 million, with modest revenue increases expected to offset some of the additional spending.
The city Budget Committee — comprised of Corradino and councilors Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, and Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward — are set to meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. to start budget talks. Councilors will meet with the heads of the public works, police and fire departments.
Councilors made a single, revenue and spending-neutral amendment to Barlow’s 2021 spending plan last year and the year before adopted the mayor’s budget without alterations.
Hill commended Barlow’s proposal on Friday, saying the mayor provided the council with a budget that includes no property tax increase while continuing to provide the vital services residents rely on, and maintaining investment in the city’s equipment and infrastructure.
“This was accomplished within the context of a local pandemic and without raiding the city’s reserve or ‘rainy day’ fund,” Hill said.
If the council approves a budget that increases the tax levy by more than 5 percent, the amended budget would be put to a public referendum in November. If voters were to turn down the budget at referendum, Barlow’s budget would become the 2022 operating budget by default.
Since taking office in 2016, Barlow has overseen a steady stream of mostly flat budgets, with one tax increase in the 2018 budget year and one tax cut in 2019. The 2022 budget, if approved without alterations, would be the third consecutive spending and revenue plan to keep property tax rates flat, following the 2019 tax cut.
Barlow’s budget proposal allocates $4.7 million for the city Fire Department, $4.9 million for police and $7 million for the city Department of Public Works, all slight increases from the current budget year.
Nearly 90 percent of the city’s spending in recent years has been allocated to personnel costs (50 percent), fringe benefits (15 percent) and contractual obligations (24 percent). Debt is the next largest city expense, with roughly 8 percent of costs attributed to city debt, according to budget documents provided by the city.
The mayor’s spending proposal absorbs approximately $300,000 in previously agreed upon contractual raises, which make up for the bulk of the roughly $514,000 in additional spending.
Barlow highlighted several features of the 2022 budget, including $120,000 for special law enforcement details, including the city’s quality of life patrols, special investigations and drug enforcement. The spending proposal also calls for $100,000 in water treatment plant and distribution upgrades, $300,000 for technology upgrades and $60,000 for special events and concerts.
The total assessed value of taxable property in the city is roughly $839.14 million, up a little more than a 2 percent increase from the $814.82 million recorded prior to the adoption of the current budget.
The full Common Council is expected to vote on the 2022 spending and revenue proposal Sept. 13 following a public hearing, which is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Oswego City Hall.
Barlow’s budget proposal is available on the city’s website at https://oswegony.org/government/mayors-proposed-2022-budget.
