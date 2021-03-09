Council approves sewer tax cut

Barlow proposes low-cost water for some city seniors
OSWEGO — Port City councilors this week approved the second sewer rate cut in as many years, and agreed to move forward with another proposal to provide low-income seniors with rate reductions ranging from 35 to 75 percent.
The Oswego Common Council unanimously approved a new sewer and water fee schedule on Monday that slashes costs by $100 per year for city property owners. The move came a little more than five years after Oswego residents filled City Hall to rail against a sudden rate hike and followed a 2019 reduction for certain users within the city.
First announced as part of Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2021 State of the City Address earlier this year, the proposed fee schedule cuts a combined $100 annually from resident’s sewer and water bills, and includes metered and flat-rate users unlike the previous $200 reduction in 2019, which covered only flat-rate users.
“We’ve done a lot of work and a lot of upfront investment to get us to this point,” Barlow said earlier this month of the rate cut, which he added was “five years in the making.”
Barlow cited a $10 million investment in the city’s wastewater treatment plants over the past five years, the completion of the nearly $60 million sewer separation project and $7 million in grant funding as the main drivers behind the rate reduction.
All users will see a $25 quarterly reduction, which comes in the form of a $35 decrease to the sewer portion of bills and a $10 increase to water. Starting April 1, quarterly flat-rate fees for water and sewer would move from $225 to $200, and metered users’ base rate from $205 to $180.
“We’re drastically reducing the sewer bill, but we are actually slightly increasing the water bill,” Barlow said, noting the overall impact is a $100 annual reduction for all city users. “That is because of the upcoming work to be done at the water plant. We need to, just like we did at the sewer plants, invest in the water plant as well.”
The reduction, and the previous $200 cut for flat-rate users, come after the city council increased certain users’ bills by more than $200 annually, and all users’ rates by more than $150, during the final meeting of 2015. City officials cited rising costs and a combined $1.5 million budget shortfall in the water and sewer funds as the main culprits behind the increases.
Barlow was sworn in as mayor the following month, and in the ensuing years the city has spent millions of dollars renovating and upgrading wastewater facilities, in addition to completing the federally mandated separation of the west side sanitary and storm sewer systems.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, who also took office the month after that 2015 rate hike, said the approval of the rate reduction on Monday would have “a huge impact” on the community. Thinking back to January 2016, Corradino said people “were upset and concerned” about the drastic rate hikes, which brought annual costs to $1,100 for some users.
Corradino said there were two phone calls specifically that came to mind during the Monday vote — one from a senior citizen who was having difficulty paying his mortgage and water bill and another from a single mother with three kids who was struggling to make ends meet.
“These are the people who we are here to help and serve,” Corradino said, adding many senior citizens are struggling to make ends meet and the cost reductions would truly help people in need. “This is something that not only should be done but must be done.”
Council Vice President Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, called the rate reduction “much-needed financial relief” for the city’s residents, who were previously saddled with high costs due to years of city officials neglecting vital infrastructure. Hill and Corradino acknowledged the hard work of Barlow and others, who secured grant funding to offset the high costs of the sewer separation work and effectively managed the projects to complete them on schedule and under budget.
Councilors also approved increased water rates for the heaviest users in the city, from $1.50 per 1,000 gallons to $2.50 per 1,000 gallons. Barlow called that move “another way to raise water revenue not on the backs of residents” and noted it was targeted toward commercial users and residential users would not feel that rate increase.
City councilors on Monday also unanimously authorized a public hearing to revamp a water and sewer rate exemption program for low-income seniors. Barlow said the program, which was initially approved in 1995 was altered in 2019 and mistakes were made that unintentionally created a lower exemption.
“This is really correcting a mistake that was made back in early 2019,” Barlow said Monday, explaining there are exemptions for taxes and sewer and water fees, and when the council moved to increase the income levels, which hadn’t been changed since 1995, the water and sewer exemption percentages were unintentionally lowered.
When the program was revised in 2019, the water and sewer exemptions were inadvertently altered to reflect the percentages of the tax exemptions, which ranged from 10 to 50 percent, rather than the water and sewer reductions that previously ranged from 35 to 75 percent.
City officials are moving to again increase the reduction of water and sewer fees as much as 75 percent for those with an income of $22,500, or less. Exemptions run on a sliding scale that ends at $30,500 with a 35 percent reduction.
If approved in the coming month as expected, those changes would be approved July 1.
The city’s sewer and water funds are self-sustaining entities, also known as enterprise funds, in which costs incurred must be paid solely with revenues from each fund. Property taxes and other revenues cannot be used for sewer or water costs, and water and sewer revenues cannot be used to pay for expenses outside the respective funds.
