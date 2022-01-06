OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council convened Monday for the first time this year and unanimously re-elected its leaders for another year.
The council re-elected Rob Corradino, R-7th Ward, as president, and Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, as vice president.
Corradino and Hill have served in those roles since 2018.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow congratulated the two on their unanimous re-election and said he was looking forward to his continued work alongside them until the end of his final term as mayor. He said, “If it isn't broke, don’t fix it.”
“Councilors Corradino and Hill have been great leaders for the council and our community the last several years and we’ve developed wonderful professional and personal relationships,” Barlow said. “I see the administration and the council really working as one cohesive unit and that’s a good thing. We know each other’s priorities. We all share the same vision for the community and we all understand how to work toward and achieve that vision.”
Both Corradino and Hill said they were looking forward to the upcoming term and continuing the city’s success and growth.
“I’m humbled to get the support of my fellow councilors for the next 12 months as council president. It has been a pleasure working with these same councilors for the past two years and I look forward to continuing the momentum and progress that we have achieved,” Corradino said. “These six people are dedicated and passionate about this city and do their best each and every day for the residents.”
Per the city charter, the council president presides over council meetings in the absence of the mayor, serves on each of the council’s standing committees, oversees the council’s budget discussions and becomes acting mayor upon the death, resignation or incapacity of the mayor, or at the mayor’s request upon his absence from the city.
The council vice president assumes the duties of the council president if the position becomes vacant.
Hill, first elected to the council in 2017, said he was excited to work another term alongside Barlow and Corradino. In the coming year, he said he will continue to address matters that impact his constituents — residents of the 3rd Ward — and continue efforts to “invest and enhance” downtown.
“We’ve made significant investment in city parks, equipment and infrastructure and it’s imperative that we both continue those efforts and ensure adequate resources are allocated to maintain the investment we’ve already made,” Hill said. “My focus will remain on what matters most to my neighbors in the 3rd Ward and throughout the city, particularly, identifying and addressing issues that detrimentally impact our quality of life.”
Corradino, who was first elected to the council in 2015, said Barlow’s leadership and communication since they both took office six years ago has kept the city “on the correct path,” and in the coming year, the council president said he would look to continue in that direction.
“I firmly believe that we should not try to change something that is working well,” Corradino said.
Since taking office, the council president pointed to an array of accomplishments done in recent years tailored to improving the city including more paved roads, an improved codes department, new local laws such as the Social Host law to maintain neighborhoods’ quality of life, improved waterfront and recreational areas, and new family focused events.
“There is of course more work to do, and I’m confident that the mayor and council will keep pushing ahead looking for ways to improve our city,” Corradino said.
Hill said he was excited to work alongside Corradino as the council president and the council as a whole because of their ability to work together effectively.
“For decades, our community was mired in conflict between individual councilors, and between the council and the mayor, resulting in a lack of tangible progress, stalemates on important issues and decisions that were not in the long-term best interest of our city,” Hill said. “With Mayor Barlow’s tremendous leadership and vision, and Councilor Corradino as president of the council, we’ve forged an unprecedented positive, constructive, productive and collegial relationship.”
Barlow and the council in recent years have largely been united, with disagreements few and far between. Barlow said he was “fortunate” to work alongside a group that “had the best interest of the community at heart” and work alongside each other with ease.
“It’s a joy working with the group of folks on the council right now,” the mayor said. “We trust each other, respect one another and the results we’ve been able to produce are a product of that trust and respect. I look forward to working with councilors Corradino, Hill and the rest of the council for these final two years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.