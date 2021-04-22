‘Cops 4 A Cause’ fishing for the fallen on Saturday in Mexico

MEXICO — Cops 4 A Cause (C4C) has announced a fishing event that will occur this Saturday starting at 7 a.m. in Mexico.
Members of C4C are partnering with Dirty Goose Sports Fishing, Blackjack Sports Fishing and Driftwater Sports Fishing to take the children of law enforcement members lost in line out for a day of fishing on Lake Ontario.
Children registered for the event will depart from Mike’s Marina, 266 NY-104B, in Mexico.
The schedule of events are as follows: 7 a.m., Registration; 7:20 a.m., New York State Police Honor Guard presentation; 7:40 a.m., charters depart for fishing; 11:30 a.m., charters return from fishing; noon, luncheon with participants at Mike’s Marina.
Cops 4 A Cause is a 501c3 charitable organization comprised of active and retired law enforcement members from around the Southern Tier of New York State. Their goal is to give back to the communities where they live and work.
