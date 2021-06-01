Cooper, Fulton Rotary support humanitarian work in Kenya

FULTON — Fallon Cooper traveled to Kenya in March to work with Can Do Kids International and shared her experience with the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club at a recent meeting.
This was Fallon’s first trip to work with the organization, but it won’t be her last, she said.
“I’m passionate about the impact a small group of people can make in the lives of school-aged children in Kenya,” Cooper said.
Education practices are unique to every country; in Kenya, students who are able to attend school can receive an education through the eighth grade. After that, only 10 percent may continue on with government-funded schooling. There are many obstacles that affect a child’s likelihood of getting an education, Cooper said, including the availability of water, which is inconsistent in Kenya. Each day children walk miles to retrieve water for their family’s needs, and Cooper said that Can Do Kids International is providing water tanks that collect and clean rainwater. As the need to walk for water is reduced, the goal is send more children to school.
Girls are at a distinct educational disadvantage once they have their menstrual cycle as hygiene products are not available to them, Cooper said, and one of Fallon’s goal on her trip was to help the girls of the village resolve this problem. She provided 10 sewing machines and taught them how to make the products so they could attend school all month.
For more information, visit www.candokidsinternational.org.
Fallon’s contact is Karanja Mburu Wamatangi, an honorary Rotarian, in Muranga County Kenya. If supporters make a donation and include Fallon’s name, it will be directed to projects she supports now and when she returns to Kenya.
Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746, or find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.