Convicted felon could face 25 years after latest crime

OSWEGO — A man previously convicted of multiple felonies was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree burglary and petit larceny after breaking into an Oswego home in March 2020.
An Oswego County jury on Tuesday convicted Raymond Newton, 62, of the crimes in relation to a March 28, 2020 incident. Jurors found Newton guilty of breaking into the home of an Army National Guard member who was activated and stationed in New York City to assist with the state’s COVID-19 response, according to prosecutors.
Newton faces at least 7 years and up to 25 years to life in prison for those crimes.
Prosecutors said Newton was staying at his brother’s home nearby the crime scene at the time of the burglary, and commended the Oswego Police Department (OPD) for their “extraordinary work” during the investigation.
“Officers meticulously processed the scene and recovered DNA evidence that linked Newton to the scene,” said District Attorney Gregory Oakes. “OPD also tracked down key witnesses who helped connect the dots.”
Oakes specifically recognized OPD Lt. Aldo Bonacchi, who oversaw the investigation, saying the officer “poured his heart into the case.”
Oswego County Court Judge Walter W. Hafner, Jr. presided over the trial, which began May 17. Senior Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bell was the lead counsel for the prosecution, while Attorney Michael Cianfarano represented Newton.
Newton has five prior felony convictions, according to Oakes, including violent offenses against women. Oakes said Newton pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault in 2016 in connection with an offense against an elderly woman.
A jury convicted Newton of second-degree assault in 2007 in connection to slitting a woman’s throat with a knife, according to the district attorney.
Newton’s sentencing is scheduled for June 24, and prosecutors plan to ask for a significant sentence. Oakes noted Newton was 61 years old at the time of the burglary, adding the offender is “incapable of change” and should be locked up for the remainder of his life for the safety of the community.
“Based upon the circumstances of this case and his well-documented history of violence, the People will be asking the court to sentence Newton as a persistent felony offender,” Oakes said, noting if the court grants the prosecution’s request, it could impose a sentence of up to 25 years to life.
If the court does not sentence Newton as a persistent felon, the minimum sentence would be seven years and a maximum of 15 years.
