OSWEGO — The 2018 capital project set to overhaul aspects of Oswego city schools and facilities is facing a potential setback after engineers and contractors found traces of metal contaminants on the site’s soil earlier this year.
The district’s Board of Education convened virtually Tuesday to update stakeholders on what they deem an “emergency” situation accompanied by special counsel, members of the school district’s contracted architecture firm, and environmental engineering experts. Newly appointed Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III told parents and board members the $63.1 million project’s site on Turrill Street — which is meant to transform into two practice fields for school athletics — contained samples of soil tarnished by lead, arsenic, barium, and mercury.
“While doing work on the project area, our architects and contractors found stained soils 4 feet below the existing grade, where the old Wilber Field was,” Calvin said. “The soils were tested by our environmental engineers and were found to contain metal contaminants… in various concentrations at different areas of the street.
In a letter to parents published on the district’s website Wednesday, Calvin further explained the actions taken by the board up to this point and asked for the community’s assistance in maintaining public safety near the site.
“Our (Board of Education) has worked closely with administrators, the construction team, legal counsel and consultants to minimize the cost of remediation and, above all, to prioritize the health and safety of the community,” he said. “The impacted area has been secured, plans have been carefully considered and (OCSD) is working to receive the necessary approvals.”
Any resulting work would be completed as required by law, including awarding the work to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, Calvin wrote.
The capital project, approved by voters via referendum in 2018, includes a redesigning of the campus’ floodplain, which led to the discovery of the tarnished samples back in June, according to Craig Dailey, one of the site’s project managers.
“Initially we found 1000 square-feet of discolored material, 4 feet below grade,” said Dailey who works for King + King, an architecture firm based in Syracuse. “Whenever you are doing excavation work, anything unusual stands out. In my business, you are mainly concerned with the volatile content that may be there such as gas or oil. We had our environmental firm Barton & Loguidice test the material and fortunately it was negative for volatile compounds.”
In informational materials provided to district stakeholders, OCSD officials note that the concentration of contaminants found in the soil exceeds standards imposed by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for public schools and must be removed from the site prior to student and staff access.
Scott Norstrand, a consultant at Syracuse’s environmental firm Barton & Loguidice, noted the metal contaminants found in the soil samples can have immediate effects detrimental to people’s health.
“If people ingest them, or inhale soils with certain metals, I think many people are familiar with lead as a household contaminant in paint. This is similar in this situation. You don’t want to be ingesting lead soils for large periods of time,” Norstrand said. “We are trying to keep a barrier between soils and remove them.”
Norstrand said since the contaminants were found so far underground, there has been no documented exposure to these materials or any cases of negative symptoms in students, faculty, or staff. He added the most highly contaminated area is found on the north side of the site. In order to prevent access to the area, OCSD administrators have coordinated with local officials to provide oversight of the site after hours, as well as a fenced perimeter around the project.
Site managers and contractors also tested a stormwater sample collected from below-surface drains connected to the area’s stormwater drainage system. Elevated contaminants were not found during testing, according to an online bulletin published Wednesday by OCSD officials. The document also notes stormwater samples will continue to be monitored until the remediation work concludes.
One of the proposed solutions is to remove enough of the contaminated sample in order to place a 2-foot soil cover on the field and then install the proposed practice fields, Norstrand said.
“This is a remedial technique we have already discussed with the DEC. What we are going to do, within the constraints of the floodplain design, is to remove 18-24 inches of contaminated material and place clean soil back in,” he said. “Some of the levels of soil vary, so some of them may require to be treated with a bonding agent so that they don’t leak out of a landfill. Ultimately, these have to be taken to a landfill and most likely this will be the county landfill.”
Norstrand added the soil cover system will be a blend of clean fill and the top 6 inches will be the standard base layer of topsoil that can support the field surface.
“There could be some locations that have contaminants below a two feet depth, but they are not in contact with anybody that will be using the fields,” Norstrand said, reiterating that this procedure is in agreement with DEC guidelines.
The entire operation will cost approximately $5.6 million, factoring in further design work, removing of the material and testing for the contaminants below the surface and in stormwater runoff, according to Dailey. The current estimate also takes into account soil treatment and labor costs.
The district is slated to continue working with the state Education Department (NYSED) to use existing funds in the project’s budget allocation to shore up costs for the remediation process, according to Dailey.
District financial officials said they have worked with legal counsel to make sure the scope of the project fits what was approved by voters two years prior.
“The district is going to use our existing voter approved capital bond proceeds to pay for the remedial project,” said Nancy Squairs, the district’s executive director of business and finance. “Knowing this, it may impact future phases of the project. I know the architect, construction manager and everyone involved will look very closely at costs going forward to minimize any effect on future phases. As we go forward the district and board of education will evaluate those phases to make sure there are no impacts on programmatic and educational information that goes forward.”
District leaders and experts noted that there is a possibility that the district could dip into New York building aid, or unassigned fund balance money to shore up costs.
“As we create budgets for home, a bust in some area has got to come from another area,” Dailey said. “We will conservatively be working with the district and the board to evaluate scopes of work for phases four and five (of the capital project),”
Dailey said phases consists of “primarily site work on the campus, scheduled five and 10 years from now.”
“It does not necessarily mean that work won’t be performed, but it is good fiscal stewardship to make sure you are doing due diligence to balance the moneys you have and don’t exceed that $63.1 million cap the voters were good enough to support,” Dailey said.
The district will move to expedite the bidding process to complete the project once NYSED approves funds disbursement, said Peter Marsenison, an executive at Baldwinsville-based Construction Associates, LLC.
“Once we get the documents together and out to bid, we are expecting the bid time to take about a week,” Marsenison said. “Once we get them in, and we determine the bidder, we should be able to start work two weeks later.”
Officials said the timeline for the project from beginning to end would be approximately eight weeks..
Board of Education members approved a resolution, through a 6-1 vote, that deemed the project an emergency as advised by contractors and site managers under the State’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).
“When school districts are encountered with situations like this that endanger the health and safety of students or property that require immediate remediation, there is a vehicle in education law that allows for approval of emergency projects,” Colleen Heinrich, a special counsel to the district explained. “This is how this project is being submitted to NYSED and they have a grade to that assessment. As a result of that, the board has to approve a resolution to identify the project as an emergency project. Part of the resolution has a couple of parts, first part is the (SEQRA) assessment and opinion, this is a type two action because it is an environmental project. The second part is the board agreeing with the declaration, approving the maximum expenditure of the maximum amount from the funding sources previously mentioned.”
