Construction imminent at pier; City offers yacht club $140k

OSWEGO — Port City councilors approved a roughly $140,000 payout to the Oswego Yacht Club on Monday, the latest step in the city’s effort to repossess the publicly owned property on the International Pier through eminent domain.
The Oswego Common Council voted last August to terminate a lease agreement between the city and the Oswego Yacht Club (OYC), seeking to oust the longtime lessee from its headquarters as part of the $11 million redevelopment of the city’s waterfront. OYC filed a legal challenge claiming the lease was unlawfully terminated, and city officials pivoted to eminent domain proceedings to take back the structure.
Eminent domain is the government’s authority to take private property and convert it to a beneficial public use. Governments are required to provide property owners with fair compensation when taking property via eminent domain, and the $140,000 offer approved on Monday is a necessary step in the process and comes after the city commissioned an appraisal on the property to calculate a fair offer to the yacht club.
OYC members have 30 days to accept or reject the city’s offer before the eminent domain proceeding moves forward. An answer from the yacht club is expected on or before April 13.
“We had an appraisal done and the offer that we are making back to the yacht club, to take back our own property and compensate them for being evicted, is approximately $130,000 for the building itself and then another $9,000 and change for some of the deck,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said on Monday. “So about $140,000 total for us to essentially buy out the yacht club and take that building back.”
Barlow called it a “fair offer” made by the city to get the International Pier renovations moving forward. Construction on the pier, which will be renamed the Mayor William S. Cahill Jr. Pier after the late Port City leader upon completion, could start as soon as next month.
The first phase of the pier project will solidify the underground and underwater portions of the jetty, but city officials have said the work is likely to continue well into 2022.
City officials initially voted to break the lease because the use of the pier and the building was set to “drastically change.” Barlow repeatedly said it was “no longer sensible to use the building as a private club,” and revamping the International Pier is critical to the city’s waterfront development plans.
“The project we’re doing at the pier will transform not just the pier but the entire waterfront,” Barlow said. “The reward and the benefits that the community will reap by taking that underutilized piece of property and making it a real attraction and a real unique asset will pay dividends in the long run for many, many years to come.”
The city’s efforts to oust OYC from the International Pier were spurred by a $6.5 million grant awarded to Oswego as part of the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to develop the pier from its status as a gravel drive to a pedestrian-oriented boardwalk.
“The whole purpose of our project is to get Oswego residents out on the pier and on the water by foot,” Barlow said. “And to get boaters from the lake coming in and tying up to the pier to get off and walk the pier and get into the marina and hopefully make their way up into the community and support local businesses.”
The International Pier contains a single building that for more than a decade has housed OYC, which first signed its lease for the premises in 2009 when the Port Authority of Oswego owned the property. The city of Oswego took possession of the property in 2012 and inherited the lease, which under its most recent extension was set to run through March 2025.
In August, the city voted to terminate that lease agreement despite significant objection from OYC members, who told councilors in August the organization did not believe there was legal justification for termination of the lease.
The OYC lawsuit, filed in September 2020, claimed the city violated its lease rights with the August termination of the agreement. City officials at the time cited a clause that allowed for the lease termination if the property were partially destroyed — which the city argued would occur with the redevelopment of the International Pier — but the yacht club’s challenge points out the property is “not currently demolished” and notes the city is speculating the premises may be voluntarily demolished by the city in the future.
The city in turn filed eminent domain proceedings in October as a response to OYC’s breach of contract lawsuit. In an eminent domain proceeding, the issues at hand are whether the proposed use is beneficial to the public, which hasn’t yet been brought into question, and the value of the property.
In this case, the city owns the property so the question is centered on the valuation of the lease, and what the yacht club is owed in compensation.
The yacht club, in a court filing last year, argued “monetary damages are not an adequate remedy for the city’s breach” of the lease, claiming the property “offers unique access to Oswego’s only deep-water marina” and the “location is critical for maintaining OYC’s public presence and recruiting new members.”
“OYC’s monetary damages from the city’s unilateral attempt to terminate the lease are difficult, if not impossible, to calculate,” the filing stated.
Members of OYC spoke before the common council last year and argued there was no reason the club couldn’t exist with the city’s plans for the waterfront, but some members also criticized the feasibility of aspects of the plans.
OYC Commodore Phil McBrearty told The Palladium-Times last year the club would work to continue its mission, which includes training prospective sailors in addition to hosting a series of annual events, without its former headquarters, but conceded OYC’s ability to do so would likely be diminished.
Barlow on Monday said the $140,000 payment is worthwhile in the long run “to have the yacht club just go away,” and characterized the club’s legal action as suing “their own community.”
“It’s money well spent all considered,” Barlow said. “It may sound like a lot, but I don’t think we’re paying too much for the building once you swallow the pill that we’re taking back our own building.”
The city hired Syracuse-based firm Barclay Damon to handle the eminent domain proceedings, which city officials described as a specialized area of law. Exact costs of the legal proceedings have not been made available, but city documents show officials anticipated the proceedings “could cost as much as $50,000.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.