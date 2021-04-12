CONSTANTIA — Police say one man is dead following a single-vehicle accident over the weekend in eastern Oswego County.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of the yet-unnamed man on Sunday, the morning after the fatal accident occurred. Members of the sheriff’s office discovered the accident at the intersection of Adrian Circle in the town of Constantia at approximately 10:52 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
“It appeared that the accident occurred moments before the discovery,” Sheriff Don Hilton’s office said in a statement.
According to police, a 2004 Ford Mustang was westbound on state Route 49 when it left the roadway on the north shoulder and struck several trees. The driver and only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the name of the deceased individual would be released pending family notification.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Constantia Volunteer Fire Department and North Shore Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.