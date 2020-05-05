Consent decree: Phase 3

OSWEGO — It’s been nearly a decade since the city of Oswego and environmental regulators reached a settlement to resolve persistent problems with unpermitted sewer overflows in the Port City, and the project is entering the third and final federally mandated phase of a years-long effort to separate wastewater and storm water sewer systems.
The city of Oswego entered into a judicial consent decree with the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in May 2010, with the order requiring the city to separate at least 75 percent of its combined sewer and storm water system. Construction on the third and final portion of the sewer separation is now underway in the heart of the city.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said last week the construction started recently and is expected to continue through October and possibly into November “depending on weather and any complications along the way.”
“The work will separate our storm water system from our sewer system,” Barlow said. “This phase is the third and final phase of the project.”
Port City officials in January awarded a $6.46 million contract to Marcellus Construction, who performed previous sewer separation work for the city, to complete the final portion of the mandated work. The city hired GHD Consulting Engineers for design and construction services for a total of $858,500.
The consent decree was initially ordered due to what the EPA called “long-standing problems with unpermitted sewer overflows.” Oswego’s wastewater and storm water drainage infrastructure were combined in one system, and heavy rainfall would see a combination of rain and sewage discharged into the Oswego River.
