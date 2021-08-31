Conners looks to ‘Redefine Possible’ as cross-country bike trek nears end

Tim Conners poses with “Team Conners” Sunday at Tim’s “Pay It Forward” event at Bullhead Point in Fulton. The Fulton native and his friend and Ithaca College classmate Carlos Toribio greeted friends and well wishers at the event, which celebrated their progress during their cross-country tandem bicycle trek that will continue to Maine. Pictured from left are Tim Conners, his parents Betsy and Mike Conners, and Toribio. Tim Conners, a blind cancer survivor, has taken on many challenges including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Sunday’s free event included music, cupcakes, drawings for gift baskets, and more, and served as a thank you to the community for supporting his efforts. Conners launched his Redefine Possible Foundation with a goal to inspire hope and raise funds to support children and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities.