Conners looks to ‘Redefine Possible’ as cross-country bike trek nears end

FULTON — Overcoming adversity is nothing new to Fulton native Tim Conners.
At age 15, Conners was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It left him blind and very sick. He had a bone marrow transplant and gradually recovered.
His story since then has been one of inspiration and achievement. After high school, he graduated summa cum laude from Ithaca College with a degree in communications. He has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, has raised money for charities, and has become a sought-after motivational speaker.
Conners’ current challenge is a 4,000-mile tandem bicycle trek across the United States that he is taking with his college classmate, Carlos Toribio. The two have encountered obstacles along the way with the bike, the weather, and Tim’s health, but they were all smiles at Sunday’s “Pay It Forward” event held at Fulton’s Bullhead Point pavilion.
“I don’t think it hit me until I got here this morning,” Conners said. “We left New York on May 27, and we started biking on June 6, so we’re about 94 days total but 84 for the biking. Just everyone getting here, hearing all the noise, it really puts a smile on my face knowing all the stuff we’ve been able to do.”
Conners used Sunday’s event to launch his Redefine Possible Foundation. Its goal is to raise funds to support children and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities. Sunday was his 27th birthday, but instead of presents, he collected school supplies for patients at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
“It’s great to be able to give back. Our community gave so much to our family that I really want to give back. I really want to help pay it forward. That’s really the big thing with the foundation. I was given the tools to live life fully, make a difference, and redefine possible. I want to be able to provide those opportunities and tools to other people so they can experience that, because I have been so blessed.”
Covering the Northern Tier Bike Route from Washington on their way to Maine has not been easy for Conners and Toribio.
“There have been challenges along the way, problems with the bike, problems with my health, just different scenarios coming up, and we’ve managed to persevere through all of them,” Conners said.
The most difficult challenge came midway through the journey, as there was a serious problem with their bike involving the frame.
“In Carlos’ part of the bike, there was an issue with some screws missing and a small crack,” Conners said. “We brought it in to get it checked out and the guy said ‘I don’t think this is safe for you to ride on.’”
Their bike is actually two three-wheelers connected to each other. The parts needed to fix it are not easy to get. If they were not able to keep riding, the delays would have thrown a wrench into their plans involving stops at campsites along the route.
“We didn’t even know if we could fix the bike when we had the parts. We didn’t know if we could get the parts, let alone if what we got would actually fix the problem,” Conners said.
Saving the day, the man who was looking at the bike loaned Conners and Toribio a bike so they could continue until the original was repaired.
“Carlos and my dad drove all the way back to the bike store. They had gotten the parts in, thankfully, and they were able to get it all back. We started the next day on the bike and everything was working. We’ve been able to go,” Conners said. “That was probably the biggest moment in the trip. If we have to take a week or two off, that just throws off everything. That was one of those moments — a lot of hope, a lot of prayers.
“We talk about Redefine Possible. That was probably as tough as we encountered that we really didn’t have any control over. That was probably a key moment, but we pushed through. We kept going. The bike’s still going, and we’re still going.”
Dealing with extreme heat was another issue.
“My adrenal insufficiency is affected by stress. It’s stressful for anybody. Who doesn’t have any issues going across the country on a bike? For me, I’ve been having to switch up on some medicines for that. My body has really been struggling,” Conners said.
He said climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in some ways was easier than this trip.
“I think in some ways that was almost easier on my body because it was so fast. It was nine days, versus this being 100 days,” he said.
Toribio said an initial challenge was getting in sync with Conners on the bike.
“From the start, given mine and Tim’s physical differences, it was an adjustment for me,” Toribio said. “Here I was supposed to pedal at a certain gear, but it turns out if I did that it was going to put more strain on the bike, so it was going to be counterproductive to what we were trying to do. Eventually we figured out the gears and now we’re pretty in sync when it comes to the gears. We’re killing it.”
Toribio said it felt good to be back in New York with the end of the bike trip in sight.
“To think that these were our training grounds and now we are back here a couple of months later, I feel like when it comes to my patience or the person I am, I’m a completely different person. It’s nice being back here. It’s going to be even more beautiful when we finish,” he said.
Conners said he was grateful for the support of his parents, Mike and Betsy Conners, throughout the bike trip. His father has been with him the entire way, and his mother for most of the trip. He said they have given him “a comfort zone.”
“I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said. “They know my situation so well that they understand the changes in my body. And Carlos has been such a great teammate. I couldn’t have asked for someone better, with his patience and working with us, and how helpful he is.
“A lot of times people look and they say it’s Tim Possible. It’s the blind cancer survivor. But we’re doing this together. We’re a team.”
The support they have received from the community has provided an extra push.
“To be able to hear a comment on Facebook from someone saying how inspired they are. Or you hear from somebody and they want you to reach out to someone who just got diagnosed with something because they look at your story and they see hope,” Conners said. “I think it’s those things that are making an impact on our journey.”
Originally, Conners had planned on speaking with groups along the journey, but because of COVID-19 concerns, those plans were changed. Also, Conners needed more time to rest for the next day’s ride.
“I did a lot of sleeping. My body requires a lot more rest to recuperate. That rest was so we could ride anywhere from three and a half to six and a half hours on a given day,” he said.
Two weeks remain before the bike trip ends in Bar Harbor, Maine. It’s 14 days of riding at about 42.5 miles a day. In total it comes out to about 600 more. So far in the trip, they’ve gone about 3,500 miles. That followed about 1,500 miles of training during April and May.
“We’re just really excited. It’s in sight at this point. With this event today, we’re almost there and we can celebrate. Just making it back home is huge,” Conners said.
Some people were asking him if their trip was done.
“We’re still continuing on. This was our goal from the beginning. We really want to complete that,” Conners said.
“In the beginning people were hesitant,” Toribio said. “They didn’t know if Tim was going to be able to do it. He has proven a lot of people wrong. Here we are almost a hundred days later and he’s still going. People thought he couldn’t do it and here we are. It’s a beautiful thing.”
