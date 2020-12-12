OSWEGO — A so-called great conjunction is taking place in the night sky this month as Jupiter and Saturn — the two largest worlds in our solar system — will appear to come together on the night of the winter solstice, one of two major skywatching events over the next two weeks.
The great conjunction occurs every 20 years, according to astronomers, but the pair of planets are set to be particularly close this time around. Skywatchers can see Jupiter and Saturn each night in the coming weeks if skies are clear, and during the 2020 great conjunction on Dec. 21 the pair will be only 0.1 degree apart, which is near the resolution of the human eye.
If clear skies enable viewing the night of Dec. 21, the two bodies would likely appear as one bright, elongated star. Jupiter is a bright, visible object in the sky, about four times as bright as Saturn, but Saturn is also easily visible to the naked eye.
“This is the kind of thing people should have no trouble spotting if they make the effort,” said John Zielinski, a visiting assistant professor in the physics department at SUNY Oswego. “These things are all by themselves, there's nothing to mistake them with.”
Clear skies in Oswego County are rare in December, but local astronomers say the two bodies, both visible in the southwestern sky, can be viewed anytime before Christmas, and each night the pair will become closer to one another until Jupiter eventually passes by Saturn and both fall out of view, passing below the horizon in the night sky.
Scott Roby, an associate professor of physics at SUNY Oswego, said the two planets would “look brighter than either Jupiter or Saturn” due to the combined light of both objects.
Local experts recommend starting to locate the planets now, noting it will give skywatchers a better understanding of the significance of the event.
“I would start a week early,” said Roby of seeking out the two planets. “And look for them setting in the west after sunset and you'll see them get closer day by day. A week earlier it's easier to see there's two bright planets there together in the sky, and it's Jupiter and Saturn, but the night of―when Jupiter is passing Saturn by ― to the uninformed eye it probably looks like one star.”
Roby said determining if you're looking at a planet or a star comes down to whether or not the light flickers.
“All stars twinkle if you look hard enough,” Roby said. “That's due to blurriness of the earth's atmosphere, but all the planets —Jupiter, Saturn, Mars — they're constant light. They do not twinkle.”
Zielinski, who noted “it costs nothing to look,” said the sky should be dark enough for viewing shortly after sunset. Jupiter and Saturn will set in the west not long after sunset, so the viewing time is somewhat short-lived.
“You want to see them before they get too low in the sky,” Roby said. “You want to look for it early evening after sunset, probably about half hour to an hour after sunset.”
The two planets should be easily visible from about 5:15 to 6 p.m. each night leading up to Christmas. The closest approach between the two planets is Dec. 21, but the view the night of Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 will be “hardly any different,” according to Zielinski.
Though the planets will appear to be nearly on top of one another, Roby said the two planets are roughly 465 million miles apart, or about five times the distance from Earth to the sun.
“In reality they're not even close at all,” Zielinski said. “This is just an apparent closeness as seen from Earth. If you were on Mars looking at this, they wouldn't be close together.”
Why is it occurring?
Zielinski said Jupiter goes around the sky every 12 years, and Saturn roughly every three decades. Due to their different speeds in traversing Earth's sky, Jupiter catches up to Saturn every two decades, Zielinski said, and “this time it's close.”
As each evening passes, Zielinski said the position of Jupiter and Saturn will get lower in the sky, because Earth is turning on its rotational axis. Each night Jupiter is a little bit lower than the night before, and this is because of the Earth's orbit around the sun.
Other skywatching events
In addition to the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter, there are two other planets visible in the night or early morning sky this month, and an annual meteor shower.
“If viewers would turn and look over their left shoulder and look up about 45 degrees they would see Mars,” Zielinski said of the night of the conjunction, noting Mars is presently about as bright as Jupiter but will look reddish.
Venus also is visible briefly in the mornings, rising in the southeast sky about 6 a.m.
More frequent than the conjunction, but no less breathtaking, another astronomical event occurring this month is the annual Geminid meteor shower. The Geminids are expected to peak the night of Dec. 13 to 14, but meteors could also be visible on the night preceding and following the peak.
“The nice thing about this meteor shower, the Geminid, is there's no moon so it's not interfering,” Zielinski said. “And it comes from the constellation Geminid, which is right overhead after midnight.”
Skywatchers can see the meteors overhead as early as 10 p.m., and experts note there could be as many as 50 meteors per hour on a dark, clear night near the peak. Zielinski said 2 a.m. Dec. 14 is likely the best viewing, as the meteors will be right overhead, but the meteor shower will be about 45 degrees above the southeast horizon and viewable at about 10 p.m.
