ALBANY — According to sources inside the New York State Assembly, the New York State redistricting proposed maps have passed by a vote of 103-45.
Democrats stand to gain as many as three additional seats in New York at a time when the party’s majority is in peril of losing the House of Representatives majority to Republicans during midterm elections in November, when all 435 congressional seats will be contested, along with 34 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate.
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is expected to sign the bill later this week.
If the bill becomes law, this map would put Democrats in a position to win between 77 and 85 percent of New York’s congressional seats.
To date more than two-dozen maps have passed around the country giving Democrats an additional five districts that President Joe Biden would have won in 2020. The New York map, if it becomes law, would extend that margin to eight seats.
The Democrats currently hold a 10-member advantage over Republicans in the House.
The map passed by the Assembly Wednesday, pending Hochul’s signature, gives Democrats 22 seats against the four held by the GOP. New York also lost a seat due to a population decrease recorded by the 2020 census.
New York Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) who voted against the bill, released a statement shortly after the vote.
“The next stop for the congressional maps voted on today will likely be a courtroom. The blatant gerrymandering by Democrats had nothing to do with population shifts or continuity,” he said. “This was a politically motivated exercise, with the sole intention of reducing New York’s Republican representation in Congress. Even some Democrats have expressed their concerns on the legitimacy of the process. Ten years ago, redistricting efforts in the legislature failed to reach a fair resolution, and a judge drew New York’s Congressional map. It seems that we’re looking at a repeat performance.”
Barclay, who leads the 24th district, under the new map, would still retain a strong portion of Oswego County, including the cities of Oswego and Fulton, on top of the towns of Hannibal, Granby, Volney, Minetto, Oswego and Scriba. The village and town of Mexico are also included. The southeastern portion of Oswego County, including that part of Oneida Lake, are within the state’s 21st district.
Under the new map, Barclay will also represent parts of Jefferson County. The 24th district also extends west to Niagara County, bending around the city of Rochester, before coming up the Lake Ontario shorelines of Wayne and Cayuga Counties.
Currently, the 21st district is represented by Elise Stefanik.
