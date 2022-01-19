FULTON — With the omicron variant infection rate spreading at a higher speed than the original strain of COVID-19 around the country, Oswego County included, a properly fitting mask has never been more important.
Unfortunately, confusion exists in relation to types of masks, and the protection level each style provides since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier this month that 60 percent of KN95 masks in the U.S. are fake.
That announcement came on the same day Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels hosted a mask and COVID-19 home test giveaway at the Fulton War Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Palladium-Times made inquiries as to how such an occurrence could have presented itself beginning with phone calls to Barclay’s office.
“We brought our own masks,” said Brittney Jerred, community relations director for Barclay. “The fire department also had some masks and they brought those with them.”
Michaels answered the same question with a bit more detail.
“All masks distributed were issued by New York State and through the Oswego County Emergency Management Office,” Michaels said. “The city of Fulton did not order the masks and is not aware of any counterfeit masks.”
Michaels also said if mistakes were made, it was up to the responsible party to be held accountable.
“If masks are in fact determined to be counterfeit, New York State and the governor’s office, who issued the masks, have an obligation to answer for this and correct the issue immediately,” she said.
Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard also said the masks originated with the state and were filtered down to local agencies, who in turn gave them to his department.
“The masks began with the state,” Howard said. “It’s my understanding the masks were then given to the county emergency management office, who in turn passed them down to us.”
Renee Fox, Oswego County emergency management coordinator, said she had the explanation that would resolve the issue.
“KN95 masks are not the same as N95 masks, which are National Institute of Occupational Safety (NIOSH) regulated,” Fox said. “I think people are confusing the two.”
She said the N95 masks are reserved for medical personnel and emergency response workers, not the general public. “The N95 masks, with headband fasteners, do provide better protection because they are a ‘fit tested’ mask as opposed to the KN95 with ear loop fasteners, which are not.”
Fox said she’s personally been handling supplies since the beginning of the pandemic and they have been vetting products they receive very carefully because they want the public to be safe.
“We would not send something out we were not confident about,” Fox said. “We want to facilitate the end of COVID.”
The documentation Fox’s office used to support her claims included this sentence. “No certificate of approval was provided with samples received; therefore, the authenticity of the claims cannot be validated.”
While the state may be able to offer a more complete account, Fox said there is a positive side to the situation.
“Even if the KN95 mask doesn’t provide as much protection as the N95 mask, it still provides more protection than a cloth or surgical mask,” she said.
