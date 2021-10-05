BOYLSTON — Boylston town officials failed to adopt realistic budgets and monitor finances over the past three years, according to a report from the state Comptroller.
According to the 12-page audit from state Comptroller’s Office, the Boylston Town Board, which is responsible for the town’s financial affairs, did not effectively manage the town’s financial condition, and as a result levied more taxes than necessary to sustain operations. Auditors found fault in Boylston’s budget practices, the allowed excessive levels of surplus funds to build up by not adopting realistic budgets.
Auditors said at the end of December 2020, the town’s general fund surplus was $134,448, or 89 percent of actual expenditures. The highway fund surplus was recorded at $386,162, or 84 percent of actual expenditures.
The state Comptroller’s report noted the town diminished financial transparency by annually appropriating fund balance that was unnecessary to fund operations. Auditors said the town also failed to adopt budgeting, fund balance policies or multiyear financial plans.
According to the comptroller’s office, town boards should ensure budget estimates are reasonable and based on historical or known trends. The report also noted the town supervisor should provide the board with periodic, detailed year-to-date budget-to-actual comparisons for each fund to assist with budget monitoring throughout the year.
In response to the comptroller’s report, the town provided practical reasons for what auditors characterized as ineffective budgeting.
The supervisor’s office noted the town historically averages approximately 300 inches of snow per year, while actual snowfall level could be anywhere from 200 to 400 inches per winter season. The town said they “run a conservative approach to adopting realistic budgets for worse-case scenarios.”
Officials noted the town has consistently stayed within the state property tax cap with just one exception.
Answering the assertion of allowing excessive levels of surplus funds to increase, the town said that while many municipal governments have experienced “budget woes” due to COVID-19, cuts to state aid and other funding, Boylston has not experienced such issues.
In response to the comptroller’s claim the town diminished transparency by annually appropriating unnecessary fund balance, the town said the savings from previous budget years is used to not increase property tax rates. Town officials said the excess funds are appropriated for emergency purchases. Boylston officials said the amounts are not enough to purchase new capital equipment, it is enough to get through emergencies, such as the time a plow truck was destroyed by re in the middle of the winter season. A new truck was acquired within days as opposed to months.
Boylston officials said the comptroller’s recommendation to fiscal forecasting measures is “good in theory,” but noted compiling multiyear plans is a “waste of time and resources” due to term limits for town officials. Town officials, however, said they would comply with the suggestion to the best of their ability if that were what is expected of them.
The comptroller’s office noted some town officials may have two-year terms, but the supervisor has been in office since January 2016.
Auditors said it is the current town officials’ responsibility to develop a plan to reduce the surplus fund balance beyond its needs. Additionally, although the town was able to stay within its tax cap, doing so does not relate to reasonable budget estimates, or take into consideration the town board still may have raised taxes in excess of what was practical to finance operations.
In conclusion the comptroller’s report noted multiyear financial plans are an important tool for the town board as it prioritizes and projects future capital needs.
The comptroller also suggested having a plan in place when there are changes on the town board to assists new members in understanding established long-term plans, and to periodically review and modify such plans when warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.