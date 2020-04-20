Communities pause during pandemic to honor Yom HaShoah

OSWEGO — Ceremonies are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but millions around the world this week are observing Yom HaShoah, the Israeli commemoration of the Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust.
The Port City community is forever linked historically to the nearly 1,000 Jewish refugees who escaped the Nazi Holocaust in Europe and were taken into the custody of the U.S. government at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in 1944. International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and celebrated its 75th anniversary in January, and Yom HaShoah are the two most prominent annual reminders of the atrocities of the Holocaust and the six million Jews who were killed.
Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, ends this evening, and is a day of commemoration for the millions of victims of the Holocaust. Yom HaShoah is marked each year on the anniversary of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Commemorations won’t take place in person this year, but local communities are still taking time to mark the date and remember the Jews whose lives were lost and the heroism of Jewish resistance.
“Although we cannot gather together to observe Yom HaShoah, members of the Safe Haven Board of Directors will join Jewish communities and others around the world in remembering the six million Jews who were systematically murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust, those who survived experiencing unimaginable horrors, and those who risked their lives to stand up to the Nazi regime to save the lives of others,” said Kevin Hill, president of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum Board in Oswego.
In recent years, Hill said members of the organization in recent years have participated in Yom HaShoah observances at the Temple Adath Yeshurun in Syracuse, but this year with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing there are no specific plans for a local remembrance. Hill said in the past remembrance ceremonies have included Holocaust survivors, such as Elfie Hendell, who was one of the nearly 1,000 refugees who escaped the atrocities of the Holocaust in 1944 and was housed at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter.
Hill said commemorations, such as International Holocaust Remembrance Day and Yom HaShoah, are “a stark and poignant reminder of why we must never forget to ensure that such atrocities are never repeated.”
The White House on Friday recognized Yom HaShoah, calling on all Americans “to pause and reflect on the horrific atrocities committed by the Nazi regime against minority groups and other ‘undesirables’ in the years leading up to and during World War II.” A presidential proclamation noted six million Jewish men, women and children were victims of the Third Reich’s “unthinkably evil Final Solution.”
“As this year’s Yom HaShoah commences, let us remember the millions of lives extinguished in the Holocaust,” the proclamation reads. “During this time, as we mourn the millions of lives tragically lost during this dark stain on human history, we vow to ensure that future generations know the horrors of the Holocaust so that its crimes are never repeated. We also remember the powerful example that countless victims set through their remarkable determination, courage and devotion.”
Signed by President Donald Trump, the proclamation says “we must never forget the abhorrent anti-Semitism, racial hatred and discrimination stoked by the Nazi regime and its accomplices,” and the nation must always condemn and confront all forms of prejudice and hatred.
Fort Ontario Site Manager Paul Lear said the emergency refugee shelter, where 982 Jewish refugees came to escape Europe as guests of President Franklin Roosevelt, “is where the Holocaust came to America.” Lear said the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter, which recently celebrated it’s 75th anniversary, is of international historic significance, in part because it’s the way Americans first encountered Holocaust victims and heard their first-hand stories of persecution.
“Fort Ontario is where everyday Americans and the American Press first met actual Holocaust victims and obtained their personal stories of persecution, torture, incarceration and death at the hands of the Nazis,” Lear said. “Fort Ontario resulted in Holocaust stories moving from the back to the front pages of American newspapers after over 12 years of the Nazi’s reign of terror in Europe.”
Lear said Fort Ontario was the first instance of a large group of refugees being allowed into the United States outside the nation’s immigration quota system, and helped open the door for other groups of refugees to be brought into the U.S.
