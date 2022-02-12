OSWEGO — After some questions were presented by the Physical Services committee of the Oswego Common Council Monday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday that he approved the Port of Oswego Authority's windmill transport project.
At Monday's committee meeting, the committee questioned several of the Port's project plans, such as the duration of the project and the potential repairs or reparations after the project.
Barlow said in a prepared statement that the Port had met their "requirements regarding their potential windmill transport project."
"While the Port's last-minute request made approval challenging, our concerns have been satisfied and we have certainly made the project less impactful to businesses and residents around the Port and along Mitchell Street," he said. "Despite our previous disagreements and on-going litigation, I am happy to still work with the Port for the good of the community and offer approval of this project."
The project is to bring windmill components from the Port through Oswego down to Broome County. Port officials estimated $2 million going into the region's economy between equipment, hotels and restaurants.
The original questioning was mainly led by Kevin Hill (3rd Ward), who is the chairman of the Physical Services committee.
"After multiple questions and raising serious concerns at my committee meeting Monday evening, it was evident the Port's original plan was not acceptable to us and would not be acceptable to the residents, businesses and other affected entities along the transport route," Hill said. "After working through the week with Mayor Barlow and my colleagues on the Council, we were able to force the Port to improve their plan to something residents and businesses would find more workable. I'm proud of what we achieved in such a short time and with little notice and appreciate the Port's willingness to acknowledge our concerns and work with the city to modify the plan to make the disruption and inconvenience to our neighbors in the 2nd Ward more tolerable.”
A full story with more information on what the Port changed will be seen in The Palladium-Times early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.