OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority has been granted authorization by the Oswego Common Council to transport windmill components from the Port through the city of Oswego down to Broome County, after the Port made changes to its proposed plan.
The council picked up the resolution off the floor toward the end of the meeting. Initial concerns brought up by the Physical Services Committee and Mayor Billy Barlow included the timeframe of the project — both daily and long term — as well as some additional pieces, such as a chain-link fence that the Port planned to institute.
After last Monday’s committee meeting, Councilor Kevin Hill said the Port’s request would be picked up “contingent upon getting those commitments” from the Port.
The Port solved two of Barlow’s main concerns, relating to the chain-link fence and planted trees along the route, he said during Monday’s council meeting.
Any fencing put up by the Port will be taken down within 30 days after the project’s completion. The correct trees were identified and, even though they have to be taken out, will be replanted, Barlow said.
The hours of operation were also solved. New York State Department of Transportation and New York State Police approvals will be from 6-7 a.m. Staging of the trucks will be in the evening to “be prepared for a morning outbound shipment,” Hill said after the meeting.
All staging will be on the Port’s property.
With help from the governor’s office — which Hill said was led by Barlow — the Port and city came to an agreement to push back the transportation start time to 8 a.m. It’s possible trucks could be moving until 5 p.m., and the Port has the entire timeframe to work in pending any potential delays.
“Before noon, the transports should be already out, then the empty trucks will come back, which shouldn’t be too much of a disruption,” Hill said. “Most disruption will just occur during the day.”
The Port requested two “minor improvements” to allow the windmill components — such as the 250-foot windmill blades — to traverse down Mitchell Street from the old Fitzgibbons Boiler site.
From Mitchell Street, trucks will take county Route 1 toward Novelis, jump to Route 29 and then hit state Route 104 en route to the Southern Tier. The windmills are part of the Bluestone Wind Farm Project.
One of the minor improvements was to “modify the curb cut” on Mitchell Street out of the Fitzgibbons facility to accommodate trailers and the truck’s turning radius. The curve from Mitchell Street to Route 1 will need to have the shoulder widened, as well.
Both Hill and Councilor Shawn Burridge also asked the Port to notify residents on Mitchell Street of any possible disruption.
“We’re working on that, but we’re going to collaborate to get that notice,” Hill said. “We want the initial notices in (the residents’) mailboxes by March 1. That’ll be coming up within the next couple weeks.”
Hill and Barlow both commended the Port and its counsel for the quick turnaround to be able to get the resolution to the council within the current committee cycle. They also complimented Connie Cosemento, the vice chairperson on the Port’s board of directors, for coming on behalf of the Port in support of the project.
Several other supporters of the Port were in attendance as well.
“That really goes a long way,” Hill said. “(Hopefully) it’s a new era of cooperation.”
But, Barlow added that he wants to see the Port, if it needs approval from the city for something, to get the request in “ahead of time, rather than waiting until the last minute knowing we have a two-week process.”
“I’m just happy the Port is actually coming to the city for approval,” Barlow said.
