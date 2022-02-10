OSWEGO — In light of a new project awarded to the Port of Oswego Authority, representatives from both the Port’s counsel and C&S Companies in Syracuse, along with city officials, gathered at the Oswego Common Council’s Physical Services Committee meeting Monday to discuss possible construction efforts to aid the Port’s project.
The project, which involves windmills at the Bluestone Wind Farm Project in Sanford and Windsor, located in Broome County, was awarded to the Port “months ago,” according to Joe Porcello, counsel to the Port.
The Port will be bringing in all the necessary components for the project by vessel. Trucks that have the largest components — such as the windmill blades, which are 250 feet long — will move through the city from the old Fitzgibbons Boiler site along Mitchell Street.
From there, those trucks will take county Route 1 toward Novelis, jump to Route 29 and then hit state Route 104 to reach the final destination in the Southern Tier.
Currently, the Port is requesting “minor improvements,” according to documents obtained by The Palladium-Times, “within the highway right-of-way boundary at two locations.” One of those is the exit of the Fitzgibbons site on Mitchell Street, and the second is the intersection of Mitchell Street and county Route 1.
The Port is asking to “modify the curb cut,” according to Carl Rode, a department manager at C&S Companies in Syracuse, on Mitchell Street out of the facility to accommodate trails and the truck turning radius.
The curve from Mitchell Road to Route 1 will need to have the shoulder widened to again accommodate the trucks and trailers.
Other components, such as the tower segments or generators, which are still “permit loads” due to height or weight that will be transported, could handle the same route without adjustments.
All of the “staging” of the equipment and components will be done at Fitzgibbons.
Most of the committee’s questions, which stemmed from Chairman Kevin Hill, were related to the impact on the project’s immediate length, such as how long community members could be impacted every day with the transportation.
Long-term, the windmill project is from April 1 to Dec. 31. But, as Castaloop — the company providing stevedoring services for this project — writes, the majority of “truck activity” will be within a 15-week period in the spring and summer.
Project-related activity will occur from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but only New York State Department of Transportation and New York State Trooper inspections and reviews will be before 7 a.m. Trucks will depart “on a daily basis” from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the average of about five trucks per day.
Hill questioned the duration of how long the trucks would take every day. Rode said there could be some coordination with the city for when trucks will leave. He added, for a single truck, he doesn’t anticipate it being longer than a half hour.
Porcello mentioned not all of the trucks will be carrying the windmill blades.
Only 87 of the roughly 120 trucks will have the extended blades. The other components will not take as long.
“If it’s going to be five minutes, it’s not as big a deal. If it’s a 15-, 20-, 25-, 30-minute process to get through, I think that’s really important that we understand how much of an impact it’s going to have. Not just frequency,” Hill said. “Hearing half-an-hour is much more significant than I would have expected. I think, if that happens one, two, three, four (or) five times a day, that’s a very significant disruption.”
With any possible damage, Porcello said the Port is responsible for any reparations or repairs. He mentioned there are a lot of variables, but “any damages that were to occur, if any, would be repaired as soon as practical.”
“I can give you the Port’s commitment that they would be done expeditiously and in consultation with the city engineer as to not only when they occur, but how they occur,” he said.
But Hill said the city is a little apprehensive given the previous working relationship with the Port.
“The terms that are used are ‘reasonable’ or ‘timely manner.’ They sound nice, but they don’t give us any sort of firm commitment as to how we’re actually going to see the work get done,” he said. “Even in your explanation, you said, ‘Our intention.’ That doesn’t actually say that you’re going to do it. It just says, ‘We’re going to try to.’ … If we could firm up the remediation language just to be a little more direct, just so we know that it’s actually going to happen.”
Mayor Billy Barlow, in his questions and comments to the Port, said the Port plans on putting up a chain-link fence, mentioning the Port “has already choked off enough waterfront property, particularly on the east side.”
He added he wants it in writing that the chain-link fence will get taken down upon completion of the project within a certain timeframe.
“The reason I don’t show the east side enough love is because I can’t. The Port controls most of the east-side waterfront,” he said. “I don’t think for a second that, if it’s not in writing, he won’t leave the fence up.”
While Porcello and Rode were at Monday’s committee meeting, no personnel from the Port were in attendance, something Barlow noted during the meeting.
“I’m a bit disappointed that, for being such an important project, nobody from the Port, actual administration or the board, wanted to come,” Barlow said. “I think it would’ve shown some good faith and cooperation from the Port.”
Hill echoed the mayor’s statements after the committee meeting to The Palladium-Times. He mentioned the significance of the project’s timeline, which is slated for nine months, and impacting a residential neighborhood for the entirety of the spring and summer, while going into the winter months as well.
“The fact that not a single person from the Port was willing to attend such an important meeting for such a significant project demonstrates the complete lack of respect the Port has for its host community and, more importantly, a slap in the face to the neighbors on Mitchell Street who are going to bear the brunt of the disruption and inconvenience caused by this project,” he said. “(The timeline is) pretty significant and deserving of someone from the Port being at the meeting.”
The Physical Services Committee voted to table the Port’s request, “contingent upon getting those commitments,” Hill said.
Unless the committee decides at the end of the week to put it on the full council meeting’s agenda for Monday, the discussion will have to wait until the next committee cycle.
