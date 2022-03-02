OSWEGO — The Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee of the Oswego County Legislature passed a resolution Tuesday to send to the full legislature floor a measure to repair Oswego County Airport’s secondary runway.
The 3,996-foot-long by 100-foot wide span of airstrip labeled “Secondary Runway 6-24” has major surface damage, according to Oswego County Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt.
The runway is “dangerous and needs resurfacing in the worst way,” Schwerdt said.
“That pavement was last overlaid in 1997,” he said. “So it’s 25 years old, and the life expectancy for a runway from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is 20 years, so obviously we’ve exceeded that. Right now there are some huge cracks in it that need attention in order for it to be safe.”
Schwerdt said beyond the obvious danger of cracks, they also produce “FOD,” an abbreviation for “foreign object debris,” which is “very dangerous to the aircraft.”
If the measure is approved, the FAA will fund 90 percent of the project, the state will account for 5 percent of the costs, and there is a 5 percent local contribution, according to Schwerdt.
Three bids for the project were received by the Feb. 10 deadline by C&S Engineers. They found the winning bid to be well below the Engineers Opinion of Construction Cost for the project, and reasonable based on the other bids received, according to their report.
The bids were opened, publicly read aloud and tabulated by the Oswego County Purchasing Department.
Rifenburg Construction Inc. from Troy submitted the lowest bid with a base of $1,427,850 and additional add-on bids of $1,398,115 for new drainage on both sides of the runway and $205,150 for the elimination of pavement running parallel to Howard Road, just off the runway but still in contact with the airstrip safety area. The total bid with add on tabulations equals $3,031,115.
Schwerdt said it’s an FAA decision on whether to fund the add-on costs for the drainage and the additional area, however he said he hopes they will because the drainage area is very old.
“That drainage area is left over from the 1940s when it was a military base, so it’s really in need of an upgrade,” he said.
Schwerdt said it would not surprise him if the FAA approved only the base bid and not the add-on bids.
“If that happens we will just wait to do those jobs at another time,” he said.
The committee resolution will go to the legislative floor today. If it passes, Schwerdt said they would then submit the grant application to the FAA.
Schwerdt said the FAA’s approval of the base bid looks very favorable, and if it’s awarded the funds should come in this fall.
“Typically the FAA will award grants in September,” Schwerdt said. “If that happens we will ask Rifenburg, who was awarded the bid contingent on the funding, if they will start in September.”
Schwerdt said he would not be surprised if the construction company were to wait until spring due to the fact this type of project usually requires about three months to complete.
The airport’s main runway labeled “15-33” will be open to keep the airport operational while the work is being done on its secondary runway.
“We’ll probably have to shut our main runway down for about two days just to be safe, but other than that it will be open full time,” Schwerdt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.