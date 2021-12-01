FULTON — The Fulton Public Library and its memoir committee have published another memoir book and are getting ready to launch it — virtually.
On Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches,” the most recent edition in a series of historical perspectives, authored by the Fulton Library memoir committee, will be launched via a Zoom virtual presentation.
According to a Fulton Library press release, the event will feature a presentation of the book dedication, a slideshow of photos, a discussion of the project by committee members and an announcement of the next memoir book topic.
“This is our sixth memoir,” said Caroline Chatterton, Fulton library director. “The other five are focused on Fulton as well, but this memoir concentrates on churches in our community.”
The memoir committee includes Jim Farfaglia, Mary Kimball, Joe Abbate, Kathy Andolina, Jo Ann Butler and Chatterton.
“The account took us about a year and a half to complete,” Chatterton said. “Typically, it would’ve taken about a year, but with the pandemic it was harder to set meetings with people and it slowed us up a bit.”
Interviews were conducted with former and current faith community leaders, parishioners, and members of various churches to compile this collection.
Chatterton said it was unique to do this book because each member of the committee had their own church to study and as a result they received a lot of diverse comments.
“Jo Ann Butler is a real history buff,” Chatterton said. “She did a lot of the research that explores Fulton from the time of the indigenous population and brings it right up to the present. The rest of the committee pounded the pavement talking to former and current faith community leaders and parishioners of all denominations to get a comprehensive account.”
Chatterton said the committee members gave many of the people who spoke with them the choice of being interviewed or writing their accounts themselves.
The memoir book series covers many aspects of Fulton life. The first discussed general memories, while the second examined schools and businesses. The third book concentrated on community services through the experiences of firemen, EMTs, elected officials and recreational leaders.
The fourth book in the series covered Fulton veterans, and the fifth discussed the Dizzy Block, a single-block area on Cayuga Street known for its shopping options during the
