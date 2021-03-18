Committee rejects group home proposal

OSWEGO — The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals on Tuesday vetoed three rental properties referred by the city Planning Board to become group homes earlier this month.
Following rigorous discussion and input from about a dozen community members both in favor and against the properties — located at 148 W. Seventh and 33 and 35 E. Ninth streets — the board voted 4 to 3 against the measure, brought by local non-profit Bridge to Hope.
“The purpose of the board is to figure out if things are or are not a detriment to the neighborhood,” board member Anthony Pauldine told The Palladium-Times on Wednesday.
Of the seven board members, Anthony Pauldine, Mark Donabella, Matthew Brancato and Mark Brunschweiger voting against the properties becoming group homes.
“Looking at the pictures, listening to the testimonies and comments from residents and aldermen, I thought it was not conducive to have group homes in the communities,” Pauldine said on Wednesday.
Since starting in 2015, Bridge to Hope has used the properties as living spaces for its clients as they work through a program honed to reintroduce struggling community members back into the community.
“The mission of Bridge to Hope is to provide hope to individuals in Oswego County by providing safe transitional housing for homeless and housing vulnerable individuals,” said founder Pastor Wade Smith, who served almost 15 years as pastor at Oswego Alliance Church.
He moved on from that work to focus on helping the homeless and struggling members of the community.
According to Smith, Bridge to Hope was approached by the city, and city officials requested the homes’ status change from rental properties to group homes through a special permit. This is so the homes can operate under an umbrella with similar group homes throughout the community.
During the meeting, City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli defined a group home as “a place of residence by one or more persons wherein residential quarters are considered an integral component of a recognized program of custodial supervision or care.”
Smith said that the men are engaged with the program for six months to a year. He noted that since 2015, about six people involved in the program “successfully” made it through. He defines people who have successfully gone through the program as people who have overcome their complications and gone on to find jobs and living arrangements.
“As they live in the house, they are required to volunteer 10 hours a week in the community, not to drink or use drugs on the property or otherwise, and are asked to do chores and attend a Bible study that I lead every week at my house,” Smith said.
Additionally, Smith said that the properties were under 24-7 supervision by a former and “successful” member of the program, handpicked by Smith.
However, the program's success rates and what the clients go through on the road to recovery was not enough to satisfy the concerns raised by community members living in the surrounding neighborhoods.
According to city councilors Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, and Shawn Burridge, R-2nd Ward, there were significant concerns from their constituents. Specifically, Burridge said that there had been an overwhelmingly negative response to the 33 and 35 E. Ninth St. homes.
“I have probably had 30 to 40 calls telling me that we have baseball fields, a swimming pool, and a beach. We have drugs in our neighborhood and homeless people that are just crazy,” Burridge said, adding that his constituents do not want to bring more people with connections to these problems into his ward.
He continued, “If these guys were people that were going to stay there and be part of our community, I would say ‘hey we’ve got a chance here,’ but every six months to a year, they are sent out, and new people come in, and we start all over again.”
Joining Burridge’s constituents, a fellow resident living near the West Seventh Street home spoke during the meeting and reported feeling “unsafe.”
Justin White — a resident living near 148 W. Seventh St. — said that in 2016 he reported an alleged attempted break-in at his residence from someone he believed was a resident of the transitional home. He also recounted repeated incidents of tenants smoking on his property and using his property and the street as a place for their cigarette butts.
“The incidents that he refers to, some of those I wasn’t even aware of. In terms of some of the individuals smoking and those kinds of things, I have addressed that with the men, and I will continue to address them,” Smith said in response to White’s allegations.
Smith said that if a program member proves unruly, they are subject to removal from the program and relocation to a new establishment.
However, not every resident in the 2nd Ward said that these homes add to the community’s problems.
During the meeting, Angela Livingston, a resident of the 2nd Ward living near the East Ninth Street homes, said that the group homes improved the community. She said she considered moving before these places were established due to the ward’s problems.
“When Wade got his first (East Ninth property nearby), we considered staying. When he got his second house, we were in the process of buying a second house across the street. I will remain in the 2nd Ward because those group homes are there,” Livingston said.
The concerns raised by community members were not the only deciding factor for the board. The board also brought up the conditions of the buildings.
Following the March 2 Planning Board meeting, contingent on their approval, Smith had to put security cameras on the properties and had to have the homes inspected.
According to the board, code enforcement officers inspected the homes and found several violations of critical aspects of the homes concerning the living conditions.
The violations pointed out by the board included, but were not limited to, problems with the windows, peeling paint, large sections of missing siding, and more. “From the pictures, they look to be pretty run-down houses,” Pauldine said.
Smith said he was “unaware of the violations” during the meeting. He also noted that Bridge to Hope improved the homes’ conditions, referring to the 148 W. Seventh St. house as “uninhabitable” when it was purchased in 2015.
Following Tuesday’s special permit veto, the board said the homes could remain rental properties and operate the same as they have been for the last few years but the properties must be brought up to code. Smith said that he would continue to improve the conditions of all three homes.
“We will take into consideration everything that has been said, and we want to do our best to cooperate with the city and cooperate with the neighbors. Our vision and mission in terms of the ministry have not changed,” Smith told The Palladium-Times following the meeting.
