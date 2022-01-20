CORRECTION:
A previous version of this article stated that the H. Lee White Maritime Museum is looking to replace its “current 2004 model year pontoon,” the potential purchase would actually replace a 1995 model year pontoon, not a 2004. The Palladium-Times regrets the error.
OSWEGO — City leaders on Tuesday discussed the possibility of the H. Lee. White Maritime Museum (HLWMM) adding a new pontoon boat to its fleet, replacing an aging boat with a more stable one.
The city’s Administrative Services Committee unanimously approved the measure, turning it to the full common council agenda’s to vote on it during its upcoming meeting. If approved, the city will allocate $13,711.50 to the HLWMM to assist with acquiring a 1999 Crest 27-foot Ultra ET Pontoon Boat for the museum’s historic West Pierhead Lighthouse tours.
According to HLWMM Executive Director Mercedes Niess, the boat will replace the current 1995 model pontoon the organization has used for at least five years. Niess said the engine from the current boat would be swapped out, allowing tourists to enjoy the perks of a faster engine with a more stable body.
She said the HLWMM has plans to repurpose their current boat into a maintenance vessel. The boat will be used to transport materials to the lighthouse instead of tourists.
“The boat we have is an embarrassment,” she said. “We have worked it to death with all these tours. ... It’s best to be used for the restoration end of the lighthouse and used to dragging out equipment, wood, generators or paint. We would rather do that with the old boat and then use this one for the people who are coming to town.”
Ed Mervine, an HLWMM trustee and boat captain, described the condition of the current pontoon boat as the “unattractive” boat, noting its plastic benches, charcoal grill cover covering the captain’s helm and the captain’s chair — which is a “modified” office chair.
“The boat we are looking at is far superior and has a cover on the top of it. The seating is far superior; there is just no way to show how big the difference is,” he said. “This will be a more welcoming boat and more attractive looking and we think it will really beef up the experience.”
The HLWMM has welcomed a “tremendous” number of people through its lighthouse tours, Mervine mentioned, who said 802 people took tours last year — 271 residents and 531 visitors.
“The only weak link in this whole experience is the boat,” he said.
Niess said that tours are anticipated to start being offered again in June.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the tours represent a great revenue stream for the city and help boost the city’s touristic value. He said when people take a tour, tourists “forget you’re in Oswego,” a feeling the he wants to replicate with the upcoming Sunset Tiki-Tours and overall Wright’s Landing Marina transformation.
“The tours are a great thing for Wright’s Landing Marina and brings people down there that might otherwise not have visited the marina,” Barlow said. “It also just adds some additional traffic down there. Not fishermen or boaters, but people down to the lighthouse and I think that complements our improvements nicely.”
Oswego Common Council President Rob Corradino, R-7th Ward, said the recent waterfront improvements and this new boat would provide the city with more opportunities to boost its touristic values and bring additional visitors to see the city’s renown waterfront.
“We want to have a first-class experience for visitors who come to their home city so they can go back to their cities and tell people how beautiful a boat, beautiful a tour and city so they would come back,” he said.
The Oswego Common Council is expected to vote on the measure during its upcoming meeting. Their next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24.
