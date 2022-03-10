OSWEGO — An additional $2,000 for the Oswego Sunset Concert Series was approved by the Administrative Services Committee during its meeting Monday, bringing the total funding amount to $10,000 from the city.
The series, which is entering its 88th year, is weekly from June 29 to Aug. 24 at Breitbeck Park, and features local musicians in a concert band and a jazz band.
Mayor Billy Barlow officially announced the return of the concert series earlier this week.
It had been 25 years since the series asked for additional funding, according to Stan Gosek, the director of the jazz band as well as a member of the board of directors of the Oswego Musicians Union.
“That has been fairly consistent, meaning, approximately every 15 to 20 years we’ve come asking for a ‘raise’ and it’s systemically been that amount,” Gosek said. “Initially it was about $800 in 1935 and in 1948 it came to $1,500, so it had doubled.”
“So we’ll see you again in 2037?” Council Rob Corradino jokingly asked.
“I hope I will,” Gosek responded.
The last two requests for an increase in funding — most recently in 1997 when it went from $6,000 to $8,000 — have been increases of $2,000.
Councilor John Gosek Jr. said he and his son love attending the concerts and expressed how it’s a nice family outing.
“It’s not just a concert. It’s also a music lesson,” John Gosek said.
The committee unanimously approved the motion to forward the favorable recommendation to the full common council.
Also during the Administrative Services Committee, Barlow requested $5,000 from the General Fund Contingent Account to the Tourism Contracted Services Account to become a GOLD sponsor for the 2022 Oswego Pro/AM Fishing Tournament held on July 6-10.
The organizers of the tournament originally asked if the city would like to help with organizing, but Barlow said he thought the city should play a bigger role.
“It’s progressively gotten bigger and more organized each and every year,” Barlow said. “When they reached out this year, (the organizers) sent out the sponsor sheet, and I think it would be a great idea and would really help them improve and grow the event if we chipped in with the GOLD sponsor.”
One of the tournament organizers said last year, the tournament had 30 boats and this year they anticipate 50 boats with roughly four people per boat.
“(There’s) a lot of good feedback for this year already,” he said.
The motion to send the favorable recommendation to the full council was unanimously approved.
During the Physical Services Committee meeting, councilors made favorable recommendations for a couple events to be held in April.
The Oswego County Federal Credit Union will host a Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, and the Oswego County Autism Task Force will have the annual Out Run Autism 5K on April 2.
Both recommendations were unanimously approved.
After being canceled twice last summer, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Paddlefest is scheduled to be hosted on July 16 on the Oswego River. The event was canceled due to high water levels of the Oswego River.
Mercedes Niess, executive director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, said the event had never been canceled before due to high water levels. The organization is also requesting to end at Wright’s Landing this summer.
“I learned an awful lot about the Oswego River drainage basin and how far down it goes,” Niess said. “We’re very excited to try again this year.”
The full Oswego Common Council will meet again March 14 at 6:30 p.m.
