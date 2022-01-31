OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County is looking to oversee local developments to use state funds for shoreline stabilization projects at popular residential areas: Camp Hollis in the town of Oswego and Independence Trail in the town of Scriba.
The county’s human services committee unanimously approved the pair of measures, clearing the way for the full legislature to give the final say during its upcoming meeting.
If approved, the county would be designated as the “lead agency” for these projects. Being lead agency entails acting as the primary party responsible for the pair of projects and their development.
The county is working with Liverpool-based Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C. as the engineering firm.
Funding for these projects would come from the county’s allocation of the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), according to Oswego County/City Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. This funding was made available in 2019 and awarded to shoreline communities by former state Gov. Andrew Cuomo to address the flooding damage to the area in 2017 and 2019.
“I think this project is for our benefit in the long run,” Chetney said. “Some of the (other) REDI projects have already been done and it’s a scramble to get (the remaining ones finished).”
He said the reason this project took so long to get off the ground was due to COVID-19 forcing camp leaders to redirect their focus as other issues presented themselves.
Camp Hollis’ project looks to “prevent further erosion” on the shoreline, Chetney said. It will stabilize roughly 600 feet along the shoreline and reestablish about 12 to 15 feet of the “toe of the slope” — or the soil at the bottom of the slope — in front of the camp’s bluff by adding sediment to the ground, bolstering its strength.
Additionally, a trail leading to the lake would be re-established, renovating a path rendered unusable by the high water level damage, Chetney wrote in project documents.
The project is anticipated to cost roughly $500,000 and take three months once started.
The Independence Park REDI Project would similarly address water damage along the shore in the park. The project would strengthen the shore and installing a trail along Slithe Trail to connect two existing trails, improving the trail’s boardwalk and address flooding damage if “funds remain.”
This project is projected to take roughly seven months once started to complete and cost roughly $400,000.
No start date was provided for either project.
“The high water has caused some problems for the property and the building properties next to our neighbors,” Camp Hollis Director Zach Grulich said. “With this grant, the two focuses will be on the trail where its been washed out because of the high water in the last few years. This will create a raised boardwalk that reconnects those trails and reestablishes that part of the property.”
Chetney described the trail as an important part of the community, especially for local sports teams — such as cross country teams — and residents who frequently exercise on it.
“We rely a lot on word of month so people give us updates as to things that need to be done,” he said. “It used pretty frequently by cross country teams and things like that for training and to take their walks. Its a nice thing to have.”
Following this week’s unanimous committee approval, the measures will be voted on during the upcoming meeting of the full Oswego County Legislature on Feb. 10. The legislature meets in the Legislature Chambers located in the county building on East Second Street. The meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.