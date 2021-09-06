CNY Pumpkin Festival returns

OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA has announced the CNY Pumpkin Festival will return next month to Washington Square Park.
The two-day fall festival will feature kid’s activities, amusement and pony rides, music, food, a Scarecrow Scramble race and several craft and marketplace vendors.
The event runs Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The event is presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego.
“We are excited to offer activities and rides for the kids, craft vendors, food and live entertainment both days,” said Interim Executive Director of the Oswego YMCA Cheryl Baldwin.
Live entertainment will be presented both days, officials said, and there will be a pumpkin decorating activity for the kids as well as a scarecrow building opportunity, and a family friendly three-legged Scarecrow Scramble race.
Vendor applications are still being accepted.
For more information, visit the Oswego YMCA website oswegoymca.org, Oswego YMCA Facebook event page or call the Y at 315-342-6082.
