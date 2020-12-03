CNY COVID-related hospitalizations reach new high

ALBANY — More than 200 central New York residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a number that more than doubles the previous high prior to November and marks a five-fold increase from a month ago.
Viral activity spiked dramatically in November across the central New York region and in Oswego County and continues to be on the rise, with more than 70 people in the county and almost 9,000 across the state testing positive in the 24 hours prior to press time. Hospitalizations, which state officials have called the most important indicator of the severity of the pandemic, also increased dramatically in November and continue to increase as the year comes to a close.
The 224 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in central New York reported Dec. 3 is the highest number yet in the region. Prior to November, the previous high was 84 on May 19.
Central New York started November with just 38 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, a number that increased almost every day to hit 102 on Nov. 15, 144 on Nov. 22 and 179 on Nov. 29. Patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) also increased dramatically in cental New York in November, from 10 on Nov. 1 to 54 on Dec. 1.
Local hospitalization data specific to Oswego County has not been made available, but officials have said the recent spike in cases, which topped 1,100 in November and surpassed 2,000 total this week, would almost certainly lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths.
"Unfortunately, as the number of cases increase, the reality is that there will be more hospitalizations and increased numbers of deaths attributed to COVID," said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. "We are already seeing this in other communities around us.”
Weatherup, R-Central Square, said COVID-fatigue is "a real issue" and it's being seen throughout the county, and urged residents to keep working to flatten the curve.
State and local officials have for months been issuing warnings about the potential for hospitals and local health care systems becoming overwhelmed, a refrain that dates back to the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Viral activity slowed in the warmer, summer months, but as predicted by scientists has now come back in full force as colder, winter weather sets in across much of the nation.
"Where we are now, the hospitalization rate is most important," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Thursday afternoon press briefing detailing the number of available hospital beds and ICU beds in the state.
More than 33 central New Yorkers have been hospitalized in the past three days, according to state data, and 66 have been hospitalized in the past week. Only two of the state's 10 regions have seen a higher per capita hospitalization rate than central New York.
Dr. Duane Tull, chief medical officer at Oswego Health, noted "a sharp increase in the rate of COVID-positive residents" in Oswego County recently, with the disease infecting hundreds more people in the county each week. Tull said with the spread of the virus comes an increase in physician calls, emergency visits and hospitalizations.
"We anticipate this increase will continue as the holidays are upon us," Tull said.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang also noted the number of COVID-19 cases in the county will likely increase in the short-term before hopefully waning. Huang noted cases resulting from Thanksgiving related gatherings wouldn't materialize until a week to 10 days after the holiday.
"Everyone in the community needs to take personal responsibility for doing the right thing," said Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County's medical director. "If we don’t, we will not only continue to see an increase in hospitalizations, but also see an increase in deaths related to this pandemic.”
Statewide, there were 61 deaths reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to more than 34,000. Oswego County has reported five coronavirus-related deaths, but county officials also noted COVID-19 deaths would not be publicly reported as such until a death certificate was received confirming the cause of death.
Cuomo and his staff noted there are about 53,000 hospital beds in the state, and roughly 35,000 are currently occupied. Statewide hospitalizations topped 4,063 on Dec. 3, the most since May 27. The current number of statewide hospitalizations pales in comparison to the high of 18,825 on April 12, but marks a steep increase from the 1,151 on Nov. 1.
