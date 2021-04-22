CNY author finding success with children’s book ‘Goodnight Ship’

AUBURN — Self-published central New York author Rick Martinez is finding success with his new work, “Goodnight Ship.’
The book is the first of many planned with children's illustrator and collaborator Matt Pikarsky. Pikarsky has worked for more than ten years as a freelance illustrator creating webcomics, political cartoons and more.
Both are fathers and central New York natives.
“I love to bring joy to children through reading,” said Martinez. “I've dedicated my life to volunteering with hospitals, libraries, schools, and other community organizations.”
Martinez regularly appears in character as "Captain Jack," the literary pirate.
“After reading other authors' works to children, I embarked on a new adventure writing my own,” he said. “My mission is to restore the love of reading and imagination to all our children.”
Because of his community efforts, Martinez was named Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County Volunteer of the Year in 2013. In 2018, he received the Rotary Club of Cayuga Countys' highest honor, the Paul Harris Fellow Award.
“My motto is, ‘Change the world, one book at a time,’” he said.
"Goodnight Ship" is a lyrical story of a pirate captain giving thanks to his diverse crew on his final rounds of the day.
“This is a book of appreciation for the people who help a child in their everyday life,” he said.
For more information, visit www.apirateibe.com or check out his Facebook page @Rick Martinez Children's Author.
